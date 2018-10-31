American tire brand Cooper launched their AT3 lineup this summer, targeting three distinct segments of consumers with tires developed to meet their specific needs. These include the Discoverer AT34S, Discoverer AT3LT, and Discoverer AT3XLT.

The lineup of all-season, all-terrain tires for SUVs and pickup trucks is being showcased between October 30 to November 2 at the SEMA Show — the massive, annual aftermarket show in Las Vegas.

Also read: Cooper Discoverer A/TW Review: The Latest Winter Tire Technology

As Scott Jamieson, Director of Product Management at Cooper Tires, puts it, “All three products are reliable tires designed to take on tough driving conditions and excel in performance…Dealers and distributors have been very excited about this product. We are beginning to see the consumer response and it is receiving great feedback.”

Here’s a quick breakdown of the new AT3 lineup:

Discoverer AT34S

reliable performance for SUVs and pick-up trucks

features Adaptive-Traction Technology

designed to grip the driving surface, whether rocky or smooth, in hot or cold weather conditions

zigzag sipes improve vehicle stability while reducing stone retention

65,000-mile warranty and is available in 37 sizes from 15- to 20-inch rim diameters

Discoverer AT3LT

designed to haul heavy loads with less wear

features Durable-Tread Technology

new cut- and chip-resistant compound significantly improves performance on sharp gravel and increases tread wear

60,000-mile warranty and is available in 21 sizes from 16- to 18-inch rim diameters

Discoverer AT3XLT