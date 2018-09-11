Kia’s new SUV isn’t available just yet, but the all-new 8-passenger family hauler made a Texas-flavoured appearance at New York Fashion Show this past weekend before the production-ready 2020 Telluride officially hits dealerships early next year.

But don’t expect the all-new 3-row Kia SUV to look anything like what you’re seeing here. The Korean automaker teamed up with women’s luxury fashion designer Brandon Maxwell for this bespoke 2020 Telluride’s rare unveil at New York Fashion Week.

Features

Inspired by his home state of Texas, this customized Telluride is a ranch-ready, off-the-grid sport utility with natural wood interior trim and saddle-inspired double-stitched leather adornments on the dash, door panels and grab handles. Sitting on flat-black wheels wrapped in 265/50R-20 off-road tires (with a spare tire custom mounted to the rear hatch), Maxwell’s version of Kia’s upcoming SUV is looks ready to go, especially in that deep green look.

Add a snorkel, winch, skid plates, and custom rear and front bumpers and you’re set to go.

Aside from the glitzy runway appearance, Kia is donating substantial funding to the public school system of Marfa, Texas, where Maxwell designed his SS’19 collection. And the Kia brand brings back memories for the designer who says, “My Mom drove me to school in East Texas in a Kia Sedona, and my adoration for the brand runs deep,” he continues, “I wanted a partner who could help fill a need in Marfa’s public school system and Kia was looking to create a unique integration for their new Telluride.”

New Kia Telluride Release Date

The brand’s largest SUV to date offers consumers a more spacious option over the midsize Sorento SUV and Kia Sedona; and will come with a V6-powered option when it arrives early 2019.

Visit the Kia Telluride site to learn more.