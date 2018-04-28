When survival on the roads is key, you need a tactical vehicle – whether it’s defending off militants in war-torn countries or fighting off the crazies at the local Walmart parking lot.

Israeli-based Plasan knows a thing or two about armoured vehicles, deploying over 32,000 of them in over 20 countries world-wide, including the popular Navistar MaxxPro MRAP and Oshkosh M-ATV.

Their latest machine is the lightweight Yagu based on the Arctic Cat Wildcat, recently revealed at Expo Seguridad 2018 in Mexico City.

Basically, the Yagu is the ultimate tactical ATV with seating for 3, fitted with all-around B6+ 360 ballistic protection. Oh, and it’s air-conditioned for added comfort when off-roading in hostile territory.

Designed more for border patrol type duties and quick trips in uncompromising situations, the driver gets windows and cameras on all sides while the fighter up top receives an overhead ultra-light remotely operated weapon that’ll fit a 5.56 or 7.62 machine gun for high-powered rifle rounds.