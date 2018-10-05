If you’re going to buy a writing desk, you might as well buy a Porsche Writing Desk. But you won’t find this one at Staples — this beauty is bidding at minimum $20,000 right now at RM Sotheby’s.

Fitted with original Porsche body panels including that unmistakable Porsche 911 rear, this piece is number 3 of a limited series, made with a combo of American walnut and finished in Arctic Silver — a beautiful contrast of metal and wood that just works.

Designed by 3 GJB 17 — a French outfit that creates pieces of furniture and decorative objects made of mechanical and car body parts — this Porsche 911 desk sports two drawers flanking the hood panel which opens up to a tidy little working space to get your creative juices flowing for that next epic novel.

Offered without reserve at $20k-$30k, the Porsche Writing Desk will be offered on Saturday, October 27, 22018. So get it on it. Now.

Check out the rest of 3 GJB 17’s automotive desks and other creations here, including their sweet Mercedes-Benz 280 E writing desk if 911s aren’t your thing.

