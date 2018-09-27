British Columbia, Canada – Few places in North America are as stunning as Canada’s west coast where shorelines meet mountains. But just east of bustling Vancouver lies a region of rolling hills dotted with wineries, fruit orchards, pine forests, and Provincial parks.

And above all, gnarly roads and highways that’ll slap a smile on your face behind the wheel of the latest 911 Carrera S – a 420-hp bullet designed to conquer places like this.

Part of a four-day trek, the Porsche Travel Experience British Columbia puts you into the new Carrera S while getting to know this beautiful region a little better (here’s more on the Okanagan Valley at HelloBC.com).

More About Porsche Experience

Porsche has been offering these travel experiences for some time. Camp4 (now called Ice Experience) held in Quebec is perhaps one of their most popular in Canada and long-running – you can read our experience from Porsche Camp4 Canada 2012 and another from Camp4 2015.

But they’ve opened it up to more travel and adventure, and less all about pure track adrenaline, with the addition of Experience BC, Nova Scotia, and Yukon.

Overall, Porsche has done a nice job of mixing it up, offering 6 diverse packages appealing to a broader group of travellers, tourists, and petrolheads. Considering couples sign-up for these, everyone needs to be happy. And by the end of our trip, everyone genuinely was.

From track experiences to exploring some of the best regions in Canada, you can do a quick 3-hour Cayenne off-roading excursion or go for the gusto with a 4-day long trip on the country’s West-coast.

Photo, right: Pro driver and our instructor Kees Kierop – he’s got a thick Dutch accent so you know he means business ensuring the entire operation and schedule was in check. He kept everyone safe without compromising the stellar driving and exhilaration you’d expect behind the wheel of a new 911 on the open roads. Check out his site at http://www.keesnierop.com

6 Travel Offerings

Here’s what the Porsche Experience for Canada is offering right now:

1 – Ice Experience Canada:(formly Camp4) Challenging cold-weather performance track time at Mécaglisse, Québec

2 – Track Experience:(formerly Porsche Sport Driving School) Intensive 2-day course, designed to ramp up your driving skills piloting a 911 and 718 Cayman

3 – Travel Experience British Columbia: 4-day experience driving through the vineyards and windy roads of BC’s interior region.

4 – Travel Experience Nova Scotia: A newly added Porsche Experience, exploring the East coast Maritimes and the Cabot Trail – This one is priced at C3,749.

5 – Off-Road Experience: Spend 3-hours outside Whistler putting the Cayenne S SUV to its true limits in the mountains

6 – Travel Experience Yukon: Head North for true isolation and proper fresh air with a Cayenne S

Porsche Travel Experience British Columbia

Firstly, you don’t need to own a Porsche nor bring your own — that’s what makes this, and all the other offerings, appealing.

At the end of the day, it’s really just a good excuse for a Canadian travel getaway designed for car lovers who appreciate throwing the latest 911s into sharp, joyous stretches of highway through the beautiful Okanagan region. And if you’re thinking about buying a Porsche, it’s a bonus.

Your Chariots:

911 Carrera S

A 420-hp sports coupe for the journey all four days.

Specs:

Power: 420 hp

Acceleration from 0 – 100 km:3.9 s

Top Track Speed: 306 km/h

Transmission:PDK

More 911 from us:

Note: We somehow got stuck with a 911 GTS – so the grey model you see is all GTS that gets some extra stylistics like those flat black wheels (looks sharp against the grey metal paint).

Cayenne S

The SUVs are part of the 3-hour Off-Road Experience near Whistler. As of Sept. 2018, priced at C$495 for vehicle and one driver; $200 extra for additional driver, $100 for additional passenger).

Specs:

Power: 420 hp

Acceleration from 0 – 100 km: 5.5 s

Top Track Speed: 259 km/h

Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic S

Check out our Cayenne Reviews here.

The Drive: 4-Days through BC’s interior

As the automaker appropriately puts it, “If you’re going to explore some of the world’s ecological wonders with awe-inspiring scenery at almost every turn, you may as well be doing it while behind the wheel of a technological marvel and engineering masterpiece. This is your invitation to the Porsche Travel Experience British Columbia.”