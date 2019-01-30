Growing up, Oakley’s were all about those classic sunglasses you either wanted or never took off. And when hitting the road, you know the right pair is vital to battle that nasty glare and sun when driving.

However, these days, the California-based lifestyle brand is more than just a cool pair of shades. Their lineup includes everything from backpacks and technical fleece pants to hats, shorts, and a variety of shirts. With some prescription glasses in the mix, too.

If you’re shopping for gear right now, check out their killer sale for a limited time, offering 70% off select stuff.

