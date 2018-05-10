Know what the new SUV market was missing? That’s right, a super-luxury, three-box option. Well, the Rolls-Royce of SUVs is now here.

But the 2019 Cullinan, named after the largest diamond ever discovered (of course), has adventure on its mind, stepping away from the urban-only stigma we typically have with luxury vehicles.

As Roll-Royce CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, puts it, “They (consumers) want a new type of motor car that gives them unbounded access in ultimate luxury. Their sense of adventure and daring demands a “go-anywhere in ultimate luxury” motor car that will both take them to and meet them at the pinnacle of life. Cullinan is that motor-car.”

Powered by a V12 making 563-hp and 627lb ft of torque, the new Rolls-Royce sport utility will be the first “three-box” car in the SUV-sector. The automaker is dubbing their 2019 Cullinan ” the most technologically advanced, and only purpose-built, luxury SUV in the world.”

2019 Roll-Royce Cullinan SUV interior

For SUV shoppers looking to take this pristine machine off road, the Cullinan promises to be an all-terrain high-bodied car that makes the idea of authentic, luxury off-road travel a reality for the first time. “Their sense of adventure and daring demands a “go-anywhere in ultimate luxury” motor car that will both take them to and meet them at the pinnacle of life. Cullinan is that motor-car,” Torsten Müller-Ötvös adds.

Sitting on an all-aluminum architecture – the second Rolls-Royce to offer this – the Cullinan was real-world tested to ensure it can handle uncompromising terrain without sacrificing any Rolls-Royce on-road behaviour.

But is the 2019 Roll-Royce Cullinan a capable off-road SUV? We’ll need to wait and see.

