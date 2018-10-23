If you’re looking for a fuel-efficient, family-friendly vehicle now’s your chance to bounce. This diesel-powered, 500-hp Hummer SUV is perhaps the ultimate off-road H1 we’ve come across. And we’re pretty sure it’s not a fuel-sipper.

Built by Michigan-based Mil-Spec Automotive, the Launch Edition #004 is a rugged, four door hardtop configuration beast paying homage to the company’s first Launch Edition prototype built in 2015.

Ultimate Hummer H1 Baja-Style

Sporting an aluminum body sitting on alloy wheels wrapped in massive 40-inch tires, paired to a hand-stitched interior offered in a standard duck canvas and black leather scheme, this Baja-themed Hummer in that classic Desert Tan colour comes shipped in four different body styles, including pickup and wagon, to fine tune your overlanding experience. For lighting duties, the LED exterior setup should do the trick.

Also check out: The Best Land Rover Defenders – Keeping The Icon Alive

Mil-Spec offers their second four-door hardtop H1 adventure-seeker in a variety of upgrade packages. But expect keyless entry, remote start, and an ultra-rugged MSA textured exterior coating standard.

Priced at US$249,000, this Baja H1 is offered as an inventoried unit available to the public. So get on it!

Learn more at Mil-Spec Automotive