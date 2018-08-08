The Volkswagen Grand California is finally here in production form. VW’s ultimate, range-topping camper van will make its debut at the Dusseldorf Caravan Salon in Germany.

Unfortunately, the Grand California – along with the popular California T6 Camper – won’t be offered in North America. So why are featuring this VW camper van? Because it’s awesome – and if you move to Europe, you now know what you’re buying.

Based on the California XXL concept we featured last fall, the Grand California stretches out a length of 5986mm nestled upon the VW T6 California platform, and based on the medium-wheelbase Crafter van. Most likely, the extension over the tailgate we saw in the concept will be gone, yet travellers can stand up inside the camper van with its high roof.

In the back, the cooking types are greeted by a decent sized kitchen with 2 fridges including a 70-L pull-out. Up front, the seats swivel around to complement a double bench seat in the living area, along with a wet bathroom measuring 840 x 800mm.