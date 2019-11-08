Honda’s popular compact crossover gets a refresh for 2020, arriving at dealerships November 2019 with new pricing just released.

The CR-V was redesigned for 2017 so it’s still in its 5th-generation heading into 2020, but Honda ramps up its best-seller with a refreshed exterior design, new and upgraded features, and a new turbocharged powertrain for the popular LX trim, along with standard Honda Sensing technologies on all grades.

CR-V LX will cost more in 2020 but also gets turbo engine

In the US, the entry-level LX increases $600 in price; Canadians see a $1,000 price bump compared to the outgoing model. However, consumers get now get Honda Sensing and the more powerful 1.5L turbocharged engine to the LX trim.

The new 1.5L turbo engine replaces the 2.4L naturally aspirated engine from last year — good for a 6-hp increase to 190-hp and a flatter torque curve while offering better fuel economy, according to Honda. All paired to a CVT with Honda G-Shift control logic for better, smoother shifting duties.

2020 CR-V US Pricing

MSRP before charges and fees.

CR-V LX (2WD) $25,050 CR-V LX (AWD) $26,550 CR-V EX (2WD) $27,560 CR-V EX (AWD) $29,060 CR-V EX-L (2WD) $30,050 CR-V EX-L (AWD) $31,550 CR-V Touring (2WD) $33,250 CR-V Touring (AWD) $34,750

2020 CR-V Canadian Pricing

MSRP before charges and fees (Canadian dollars).

CRV LX 1.5LT CVT 2WD $28,690 CRV LX 1.5LT CVT 4WD $31,490 CRV SPORT 1.5LT CVT 4WD $34,990 CRV EXL 1.5LT CVT 4WD $37,790 CRV TOURING 1.5LT CVT 4WD $41,090 CRV BLACK 1.5LT CVT 4WD $42,590

The major changes to the 2020 CR-V you should know about

In addition to the new turbo engine, the styling gets a nice upgrade with a new blackout grille with bigger fog light openings, while the higher trims find new, round LED fog lights (EX, EX-L and Touring).

2020 CR-V EX and Touring get redesigned, bigger wheels

The mid-range EX trims now rides on redesigned 18-inch wheels with a dark gray and machined finish alloy wheels; dark-tinted taillight lenses, a dark chrome tailgate garnish and more darkly tinted rear glass in the back.

The range-topping Touring’s wheels are 1-inch bigger in 2020 with new 10-spoke 19-inch alloys, while adding new chrome exhaust finishers for a sportier look.

Here’s our review of the 2017 Touring model.

3 New CR-V colours

Few new colours are in the mix as well, with 8 to choose from for 2020 models. New additions include:

Sonic Gray Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic

Aegean Blue Pearl

Interior changes

Up front, Honda redesigned the centre console to be “easier to use,” while increasing storage options. The Touring now gets wireless phone charge as standard — a nice touch.

Optional is the 7-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration if the colour TFT driver information interface isn’t enough.

Other CR-V options for 2020 include:

remote engine start

dual-zone climate control

electric parking brake

USB ports in the back

heated seats

front passenger seat with 4-way power adjustment

driver’s seat with 8-way power adjustment and 4-way power lumbar support

