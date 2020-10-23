Ford Ford Bronco

Ford’s new Bronco configurator goes live: Here’s 2021 US & Canadian pricing

Expect a starting price hovering around $30,000 and $40,000 across the US and Canada, respectively.

UPDATED:
Bronco Family Timeline
The time has come for eager yet patient Bronco customers looking to compare all 6-7 models and firm up 2021 pricing for both the 2- and 4-door models, set to hit dealership showrooms sometime early 2021.

To get your imagination going with possible colour and material choices, head to the Bronco sites:

Bronco build-and-price: US
Bronco build-and-price: Canada

Or for a summarized look, keep reading below.

So, what’s the new Bronco starting price?

For sure, the most popular question potential customers are asking. The entry-level Base model will start at $28,500 in the US, and $40,499 across Canada. The range-topping First Edition rings in at just under $58,000, followed by the Wildtrak at $46,980; Canada won’t receive the First Edition, hence, Wildtrak takes top spot at $56,494 MSRP.

Keep in mind, these are starting prices for 2-door Broncos only. Stepping up to the 4-door version will add some dollars, for example, $33,200 for the Base 4-door compared to under $30k for the 2-door variant.

See our Bronco price guide below for a better idea of trims and pricing.

Expect Bronco accessories – lots of them

Of course, there will be a plethora of Bronco accessories which is good news particularly for those taking the SUV off-road.

Ford says there are more than 200 available factory-backed accessories for Bronco 2– and 4-door models, and more than 100 accessories for Bronco Sport models – from lift kits and LED light bars for the off-roaders to convenient roof racks and rugged floor mats for the weekend warriors.

Check out these 5 Bronco Adventure Concepts for some upgrade inspiration.

2021 Ford Bronco Price Guide: US and Canada

Here’s US pricing for the 2021 Bronco (US dollars).

2-door Bronco4-door Bronco
BASE$28,500$33,200
BIG BEND$33,385$35,880
BLACK DIAMOND$36,050$38,545
OUTER BANKS$38,995$41,450
BADLAND$42,095$44,590
WILDTRAK$46,980$49,475
FIRST EDITION$57,410$61,605

Here’s Canadian pricing for the 2021 Bronco (Canadian pricing).

BASE$40,499
BIG BEND$41,999
BLACK DIAMOND$46,499
OUTER BANKS$46,999
BADLAND$52,994
WILDTRAK$56,494

For more Bronco news, reviews, and updates, keep an eye on our Ford Bronco page here.

Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Categories

