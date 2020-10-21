Volvo’s first all-electric vehicle — the 2021 XC40 Recharge — is expected to hit Canadian dealership floors sometime late 2021, with a $64,950 price tag for the 402-hp compact luxury hauler. The Swede is throwing in some worthy standard features at this price including 19-inch wheels (20-inch optional), a tablet-style 9-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch display for the driver, and the laminated panoramic sunroof with power sunshade above. The infotainment system is new and powered by Android with Google technologies built-in. Of course, Canadians have options — from a la carte to a packages, listed below – keeping the feature list nice and tight. On the charging front, Volvo Canada is teaming up with its US counterpart to provide one of the world’s largest electric vehicle charging networks, called ChargePoint; XC40 Recharge customers have the option to buy the ChargePoint Home Flex home charger straight from the Volvo dealer at time of purchase.

Single Options – 2021 XC40 Recharge: Metallic paint $900 Lava carpet $150 13-speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system $1,250 Energy-saving heat pump $450 20-inch five double-spoke Black Diamond Cut alloy wheels $1,000