Subaru’s first EV – the compact 2023 Solterra SUV – gets official release date

Compact SUV combining Subaru's safety innovations with Toyota's electric know-how.

Dubbed the Solterra, Subaru’s first global electric vehicle goes on sale sometime mid-2022 (across North America, Europe, China, and Japan); pricing to be announced later. The all-electric C-segment-class SUV is built on the Japanese automaker’s e-Subaru Global Platform — in conjunction with Toyota — dedicated to a new crop of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) the two companies plan to continue rolling out.

Details are slim, with Subaru releasing a single, vague image of the 2023 Solterra SUV, but consumers can expect a product that blends the best of Subie’s safety and proven all-wheel drive with Toyota’s experience with electrification. Staying inline with Subaru’s commitment to the Great Outdoors and coexistence with nature, the  name Solterra means sun (“sol”) and earth (“terra”), and joins an already impressive lineup of SUVs including the mid-size Ascent, the Outback wagon, compact Forester, and subcompact Crosstrek. Again, details are limited but an all-electric Subaru was long overdue so we’re expecting good things from the brand’s latest entry. Stay tuned for more details. 

