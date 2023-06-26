2024 Volvo EX30 Gets Adventure-Ready with Cross Country (XC) Variant

By now, we’re all well aware of Volvo’s intentions to go all-electric by 2030. In fact, the Swede was one of the first out the gate with bold intentions to banish its global portfolio of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles.

And while Volvo’s new, small and mighty EX30 compact SUV will hit the market mid-2024 with the smallest CO 2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, joining its C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge small EV SUV siblings, it’s the adventure-ready Cross Country variant that gets us more excited.

Release Date: the regular 2024 EX30 will start at $34,950 in the US, with orders open now and deliveries beginning sometime mid 2024. The 2024 EX30 Cross Country (XC) will arrive later; orders open up in 2024, with deliveries slated later the same year.

The Cross Country designation (XC) has been in Volvo’s lineup for decades now — essentially, ramping up existing products like the V70 XC and Volvo XC70, adding more off-road upgrades in a lifted guise. The EX30 gets the same love, and from the preliminary photos, looks like a fun little electric off-roader able to pull off weekend getaways off the beaten path with both style and function.

EX30 Cross Country gains larger wheels, more ground clearance, and added durability

Over and above the regular 2024 EX30, the EX30 XC adds higher ground clearance, 19-inch black wheels and the option of 18-inch wheels with bespoke tires. To conquer the rough stuff, it gains skidplates on the front, rear and side.

2024 Volvo EX30 Cross Country

For additional durability both out in the wild and at the local mall parking lots, the XC also finds special black panels on the front bumper and trunklid. Plus, a small, hood-mounted Swedish flag for good measure and to distinguish this XC variant from the pack.

Powered by the 422 horsepower Twin Motor Performance variant?

Other details on the upcoming EX30 Cross Country are limited, like exact powertrain options. But we dow know the non-XC will come with either the Single Motor Extended Range variant offering 275 miles between charges; catering more to those who value efficiency over performance.

2024 Volvo EX30 Cross Country

Our guess is this burly little Scandinavian EV will get the more robust Twin Motor Performance variant delivering 422 horsepower, hitting 0-60 mph in a respectable 3.4-seconds. This system adds an additional second e-motor, and will charge from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes to get the off-the-grid party started.

Shopping for an adventure-ready family SUV? Check out these other top off-road SUVs and crossovers families can get behind.

2024 Volvo EX30 Cross Country Photos