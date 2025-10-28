Jeep’s Most Popular SUV Just Ditched Its V6 (And It’s Actually Faster)

For 2026, the Grand Cherokee trades displacement for innovation, dropping its long-running V6 in favor of an all-new 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine. It’s a big move for a nameplate that helped define the modern SUV, but Jeep insists the switch won’t shortchange performance.

A Smarter Kind of Power with Hurricane 4 Turbo

2026 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe (Jeep)

In fact, the numbers tell a different story: 324 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque, and 6,200 pounds of towing capacity. All that from a turbocharged four-cylinder that runs on regular gas. The Hurricane 4 also promises a 506-mile driving range and cleaner emissions, combining real-world capability with the kind of efficiency Jeep needs as it heads into an increasingly electrified decade. Here’s how the new Hurricane 4 Turbo stacks up against last year’s engines.

Specs 2025 Grand Cherokee (V6) 2025 Grand Cherokee 4xe (PHEV) 2026 Grand Cherokee (Turbo) Engine Type 3.6L Pentastar V6 (NA) 2.0L Turbo I4 + Electric Motor 2.0L Hurricane 4 Turbo I4 Horsepower 293 hp 375 hp 324 hp Torque 260 lb-ft 470 lb-ft 332 lb-ft Drivetrain RWD or 4×4 4×4 RWD or 4×4 Fuel Economy / Range ~21 mpg combined 25-mile EV range / 470-mile total Estimated 506-mile range Towing Capacity 6,200 lbs 6,000 lbs 6,200 lbs

Built in Michigan, the new Hurricane 4 Turbo is the first high-volume engine to use Turbulent Jet Ignition. This motorsport-derived combustion system ignites a small pre-chamber of fuel to create a faster, more complete burn.

Translation? More power, less waste. A variable-geometry turbo helps deliver 90% of peak torque from just 2,600 rpm, so acceleration and low-end grunt feel immediate whether you’re pulling a trailer or cruising the highway.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee’s Fresh Face, Familiar Spirit

2026 Grand Cherokee (Jeep)

Alongside the new powertrain, the 2026 Grand Cherokee gets a subtle redesign: new headlights, updated seven-slot grille, and fresh lower fascias. Inside, a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display headlines a cleaner cabin layout with available McIntosh audio and massaging Palermo-leather seats on top trims.

2026 Grand Cherokee (Jeep)

Jeep’s lineup also simplifies to three core trims with Laredo, Limited, and Summit. Each is loaded with more standard tech and active safety gear than before. The Laredo Altitude now gets the Selec-Terrain 4×4 system for the first time, while the range-topping Summit adds new Oak and Liquid Chrome accents and air suspension paired with the Quadra-Trac II system.

Takeaway

Jeep’s choice to replace the tried-and-true V6 with a four-cylinder turbo signals a shift in how the brand sees power and performance. The Grand Cherokee still offers a plug-in hybrid and three-row “L” versions, but this new engine marks a turning point; proof that capability and efficiency don’t have to be at odds. Production begins in Detroit late 2025, with pricing to follow soon after.