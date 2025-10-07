Mazda’s New CX-70 PHEV Fixes What the First One Missed

Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid SUV landed with promise: strong power and good looks. But never quite found its rhythm against segment leaders like Toyota’s RAV4 Prime or Hyundai’s Santa Fe PHEV. For 2026, the updated CX-70 PHEV appears to be on the right course, adding more range, richer interiors, and subtle tweaks aimed at making its plug-in technology feel less like a science experiment and more like a proper Mazda. On paper, anyhow.

A Small Bump in Range

Mazda

The big improvement comes from the battery and software updates that push the estimated electric-only range to 30 miles, a small but meaningful bump. It’s still powered by Mazda’s e-Skyactiv PHEV system, delivering 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when running premium fuel; numbers that edge it closer to performance-minded rivals. A quick comparision from last year:

Model Year Electric-Only Range (EPA est.) Total Driving Range (gas + electric) 2025 CX-70 PHEV ~ 26 miles ~ 490 miles 2026 CX-70 PHEV 30 miles announced (+4 mi gain) Not confirmed yet

Mazda says this added range doesn’t dull the drive, but we’ll know once we review it. With standard i-Activ AWD, Kinematic Posture Control, and selectable Mi-Drive modes, the CX-70 PHEV keeps the rear-biased dynamics that give it a more planted, balanced feel than most front-drive-based plug-ins. It’s still a hefty two-row midsize SUV, but one that wants to be driven.

Quietly More Upscale CX-70 Interior

Mazda

Inside, the PHEV SC and SC Plus trims now get a more premium treatment: ventilated front seats, heated rears, a panoramic roof, and available Nappa leather in darker tones that play up the SUV’s minimalist design. Tech hasn’t been ignored either: a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Alexa Built-In, wireless phone charging, and a full digital driver display now come standard.

Mazda also continues the black-out aesthetic across the lineup, with gloss-black badges, grilles, and wheel options that visually separate it from the more chrome-heavy competition.

2026 CX-70 Pricing

Mazda

Pricing starts at $44,250 USD, topping out near $47,250 USD for the SC Plus. Not cheap, but still well below what most luxury PHEVs command.

Trim Starting MSRP (USD) CX-70 PHEV SC $44,250 CX-70 PHEV SC Plus $47,250 CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred $42,250 CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium $46,280 CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus $49,570 CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium $53,240 CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus $56,670

The 2026 Mazda CX-70 PHEV isn’t a reinvention, but it’s the version Mazda should’ve launched first. With better EV range, refined power delivery, and a cabin that finally feels premium without the badge tax, it bridges the gap between practicality and polish. For buyers who liked the idea of a plug-in Mazda but wanted more execution than experiment, this one may finally deliver.