This New Telluride Interior Feels More Lexus Than Kia

The first Kia Telluride nailed the formula: big, boxy, and surprisingly refined for the price. So when a second-generation model shows up promising “premium living” and “tech sanctuary vibes,” it’s fair to ask whether Kia risked sanding off too much of the original’s rugged charm. The short answer? Not quite. But this new interior leans harder into luxury cues than adventure grit.

Spacious and Sophisticated (Maybe Too Much So)

The 2027 Telluride grows in every direction: longer by over two inches, taller by one, and riding on a wheelbase stretched nearly three. That extra space pays off inside. Access to the second and third rows is easier, and headroom improves slightly (about half an inch on sunroof models).

The old Telluride struck a near-perfect balance between refinement and authenticity. This one feels more curated, less spontaneous.

The layout has been reworked around a broad, horizontal dashboard that replaces the more utilitarian look of the old one. It feels expansive and upscale — almost too upscale, depending on what you liked about the outgoing model. The rugged grab handles are still there, but surrounded by brushed metal and ambient lighting, they now feel more decorative than functional. Kia’s intent is clear: this is less a family adventure hauler, more a rolling lounge for road trips.

Luxury by Design

2027 Telluride X-Pro (Kia)

Kia calls the new cabin concept “Grandioso,” and that’s not far off. It’s plush and meticulously finished from what we see in these stock pictures, with wood-look textures that are convincing enough until you touch them. The metallic trim is real, though, and the soft glow from the under-console ambient lighting adds a pleasant warmth after dark.

New color pairings like Deep Navy with Tuscan Umber and a bold Blackberry (a rich purple) paired with Sand Beige suggest confidence. Maybe even a bit of overreach for a mainstream badge. Still, it works. The materials feel cohesive, and the attention to detail (embossed seat stitching, mesh headrests in the first two rows) gives this mid-size SUV a distinct step up in presentation.

If there’s a critique, it’s that Kia may be chasing the luxury crowd a little too hard. The old Telluride struck a near-perfect balance between refinement and authenticity. This one feels more curated, less spontaneous.

Smart Utility, Thoughtful Touches

2027 Telluride SXP (Kia)

Fortunately, practicality remains part of the DNA. A reconfigurable cargo area hides clever details like a folding luggage table with ruler markings (a nod to the DIY crowd) and a removable partition for organizing gear. The second-row console doubles as a table, another small but useful addition that suggests Kia still understands its family-oriented buyers.

Overall, it’s a more premium, more polished Telluride interior. And that’s both its strength and its only real flaw. It’s beautiful, calm, and impressively built (from glossy photos, anyway). But in its push to feel sophisticated, Kia risks dulling some of the rugged charm that made the first-generation Telluride such a standout. Still, for buyers who always wanted a luxury mid-size SUV without the badge markup, this next-gen model lands right on target.