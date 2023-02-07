A Mercedes-Benz Electric Van Finally Arrives with the 2024 eSprinter

All-electric cargo vans like the popular Sprinter have been strolling the streets of Europe since 2010, and now, Mercedes-Benz is bringing it to North America with the new 2024 eSprinter, part of the next-generation model. The gas-powered version is already well-received, by both companies like Amazon and FedEx, but also van converters transforming these large haulers into luxury camper vans built for adventure, like this 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4×4 by Outside Van, the Valhalla 4×4 Camper for serious overlanders, and Beast MODE 4×4 Sprinter van conversion done right.

Sporting a high roof, long 170-inch wheelbase, and the largest battery available with 113 kilowatts hours of usable capacity, there’s a reason the Sprinter is often the go-to choice with fleet drivers and VanLifers alike – the eSprinter takes it further, checking the boxes for load capacity, range, and overall efficiency.

“The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

consistently follows our strategy – to be the leader in electric mobility with the most desirable vans while achieving profitable growth worldwide.” Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans

Powered by a 286 lb. permanent magnet synchronous motor with rear-wheel drive, expected range is around 249 miles or up to 400 kms on a full charge, based on the WLTP cycle; WLTP city cycle simulations improve these numbers to around 311 miles and 500 kms. With two motor power levels – producing 100 or 150 kilowatts of peak output – the new eSprinter puts down 295 ft.lb of torque. Plus, the 2024 model is part of a redesign which brings a much more efficient motor and the electric rear axle to the Sprinter for the first time.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will be produced in the US out of the company’s Charleston, South Carolina plant, and will go on sale across North America mid to late 2023. If you’re looking for an older model, check out our 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Wagon Review.

