Specs: Alfa Romeo’s Ultra Rare 33 Stradale Revives Iconic Heritage

Alfa Romeo’s latest venture harks back to the glorious days of the 1960s, paying homage to an iconic legend from that era — the Tipo 33. A symbol of timeless beauty and innovation, the new 33 Stradale does a good job of capturing Alfa Romeo’s signature style and appeal.

The bad news? Only 33 will be produced, and they’re all accounted for (within a few weeks). The good news? Well, we have preliminary specs and key features for one of Alfa’s coolest cars of the past 50 years. Here’s a closer look.

Performance: ICE and BEV variants with a maximum of 750 horsepower

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Gas model Engine V6 twin-turbo Transmission 8-speed DCT gearbox Horsepower 620-hp Drivetrain RWD Top speed 206 mph / 333 km/h BEV model Voltage 800v Battery Size (kWh) 102 Horsepower 750-hp Electric range approx. 280 miles / 450 km Top speed over 193 mph / 310 km/h

The heart of the 33 Stradale offers a choice between two formidable powerhouses. The first option is a V6 twin-turbo engine making over 620 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed DCT gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and an electronic limited-slip differential.

In its BEV configuration, the new Alfa generates more than 750 horsepower, with a carefully estimated range of approximately 280 miles or 450 km (WLTP).

With a top speed that reaches 206 mph (333 km/h), it races from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds. And when it’s time to rein in that power, the braking prowess brings the car to a halt from 100 km/h to 0 in under 33 meters.

Front Wheels 245/35 R20 Rear Wheels 305/30 R20 Front Brakes Brembo CCM Carbon Ceramic

ventilated & drilled 390×36 rotor with 6-piston Monoblock aluminum caliper Rear Brakes Brembo CCM Carbon Ceramic

ventilated & drilled 360×28 rotor with 4-piston Monoblock aluminum caliper Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Two Trims: Tributo and Alfa Corse

The sleek sports car arrives in two trim levels: Tributo and Alfa Corse. After over half a century, Alfa Romeo has once again ventured into the realm of bespoke cars. A limited series of 33 units, all already spoken for, marks the brand’s triumphant return to the world of “fuoriserie” — custom-built masterpieces that embody exclusivity and craftsmanship.

Each 33 Stradale is a labour of love, meticulously handcrafted at the renowned Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. Indeed, they are destined to be more than just cars; they will become living works of art, etched into the annals of Alfa Romeo’s history.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Customization, dimensions, and images

Alfa Romeo’s dedication to individuality shines through with the creation of the “Bottega,” a collective of Alfa Romeo professionals who collaborate closely with customers. This collaboration ensures that each car is as distinct as possible, with customers’ signatures gracing the chassis number.

Here’s a look at the 33 Stradale’s size dimensions:

Approx. Dimensions Length 4,637 mm Width (w/o mirrors) 1,966 mm Width (w mirrors) 2,171 mm Height 1,226 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm Front track 1,680 mm Rear track 1,668 mm