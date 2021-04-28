As a car owner, you know one thing: loss of air pressure in tires every once in a while is inevitable. When you get a flat tire, one side of your car will take a bow. You should not be driving with a flat tire for safety purposes and replace it as soon as possible.

But what if you’ve no option left but to drive the car a short distance? This post is just about that. We will go over the steps you should follow to travel a short distance on a flat tire.

Immediately Pullover

When you feel that one of your tires has run flat, turn on the hazard lights, and pull over to the side of the road. Examine how bad the tire’s condition is, and determine whether you can replace it.

To remain on the safe side, place a triangle reflector facing the traffic to warn other vehicles in advance.

Replacing a Flat Tire

Once you’ve found a safe location and a spare wheel, you can replace the flat tire. Begin by applying the parking brake and wheel wedges around every tire to ensure the vehicle does not move. Next, remove your wheel cover and bring out the wrench to loosen the lug nuts by turning them anticlockwise.

- Advertisement -

Put the jack under the vehicle and lift it to an appropriate level. Afterward, unscrew the lug nuts completely and remove the flat tire. Place the spare tire on the lug bolts, screw the lug nuts back, and replace the wheel cover. Finally, you can lower down your vehicle and stow back all the equipment.

Here’s a good resource at Dummies.com on changing a flat tire.

Call the Towing Service

What should you do if you don’t have a spare tire? In this case, an emergency towing service is ideal to avoid driving with a flat tire. However, keep in mind that most companies take around 45 minutes to arrive at your location. If you’re lucky, they will replace the tire on the spot or else tow your vehicle to the nearest technician.

Drive Slowly

What if you don’t have a spare tire and the towing service is not responding? Then, you have to take the car to a tire workshop. Whether you have to travel a short distance for tire replacement or take it to a technician, the key is not to speed. Maintain a speed under 20 mph or 32 km/h when driving with flat tire.

Take a Straight Route

When driving with a flat tire, take a route with fewer turns and twists. On a turning road, slow down the speed to avoid damaging the tire further.

Find the Nearest Tire Technician

We all have that one go-to tire technician we visit for all our tire problems. However, driving with a flat tire means you have to see the nearest expert you can find. It reduces the chances of an accident and speeds up the process.

- Advertisement -

Look out for a gas station; they have staff who can pump up your tire. You can also use your mobile GPS to locate the nearest gas station.

Takeaway

Driving with a flat tire can be dangerous, so you should pull over immediately to tackle the issue. We recommend having a spare tire and the required equipment in the trunk to replace a flat tire, especially before you go on a long drive. If you don’t have a spare tire, try your luck with a towing service company, or locate the nearest gas station and approach it slowly.