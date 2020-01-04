So, you want to buy Ford’s new all-electric compact SUV arriving November 2020? Then you probably know reservations for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E opened in November 2019, requiring a $500 deposit (with a $7,500 US federal tax credit for going green).

But there are some reservation facts you likely didn’t know – but probably should. Read on.

Mustang Mach-E First Edition reservations sold out but Premium and GT still on the block

The bad news? Reservations for the limited First Edition are officially full. The good news? You still have the opportunity to pre-order the top 2 trims: Premium and GT.

No dice on the limited edition Mach-E

The First Edition for $59,000 is more about building pre-sales hype, only available in limited quantities. It’s the model impatient buyers will want. Though with some special touches including red brake calipers, unique interior contrast stitching, and First Edition scuff plates, this special Mustang does a good job standing out from the other 4 trims.

Mach-E Premium and GT are the models you’ll want

Again, the First Edition is mostly hype and it’s the Premium and GT range-toppers you’ll want sitting on the garage pad.

The Premium will go for $50,600 and focuses on luxury. But it still retains those sporty Mustang vibes including the 19-inch wheels.

Mach-E GT is priced at $60,500 and caters to the EV fans who can’t part with performance. This one finds special design touches including the rear GT badging and distinct front grill treatment you won’t find on the other trims. This rocket will do 0-60 in under 4-seconds, rides on 20-inch wheels, and only comes in AWD.

Reservation Facts and who’s buying the new Mach-E

With reservations now open, the facts about buyers are coming in – and it’s always interesting to see what people are leaning towards.

Turns out, Californians love this new Mustang SUV, though this isn’t a shocker in the Tesla-obsessed state. More than a quarter of all reservations are coming from California.

AWD is optional (and standard on the GT) but Ford says about 55 percent are opting for all-wheel drive. Coupled with the fact almost 30 percent of US customers are choosing the Mach-E GT, this makes sense.

Battery range is also an option but it appears more than 80 percent of US customers are reserving Mach-E with an Extended Range Battery.

Finally, what Mustang Mach-E colour is the most popular thus far? Carbonized Gray. Nearly 40 percent are packaging their SUV with this paint. Followed by Grabber Blue Metallic at 35 percent and Rapid Red at 27 percent.

