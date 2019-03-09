New Ford Ranger gets the Raptor Treatment with 500 Units Available for Sale Now

We’ll need to wait a few years until Ford officially releases a Raptor variant of their mid-size pickup. Meantime, Hennessey steps in with a Ranger Raptor for sale now with this badass little VelociRaptor, ramping up horsepower from 270 to 350 bhp @ 6,000 rpm and torque from 310 to 385 lb.ft. @ 3,800 rpm over the stock 2019 Ranger.

Upgrade Pricing for the Ranger Raptor from Hennessey

At US$64,950, that’s not a bad price considering what’s in-store, plus the truck is included. However, they’re only offering 500 units of the 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger.

If you’re looking to do this upgrade yourself, expect to pay $19,950 plus vehicle shipping.

When’s the Ranger Raptor Coming Out Anyways?

Ford’s decision to bring the Ranger officially back for 2019 was a good one as small trucks are gaining popularity — they’re smaller than full-size trucks yet look aggressive, offer decent performance, and will actually fit in your garage.

But the first thing people will ask is when’s the Baby Raptor coming out?!

The Ford Ranger Raptor has been selling in other markets already while North American dealerships can expect it sometime in 2022.

That’s way too long. And that’s why the world has Texas-based Hennessey Performance.

Badass Baby Raptor Built for Off-Roading: Key Features

As you’d imagine, HPE levelled-up pretty much everything over the stock Ranger. For starters, this VelociRaptor sites 4-inches higher thanks to Stage 1 off-road suspension upgrade to floss this beasts off-road chops. Paired to Hennessey 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in BFG off-road rubber, this version overall stands 6-inches higher than a stock Ranger.

Add a menacing front bumper with LED lights and optional winch upgrade, plus an optional roof-mounted LED light bar you see here, we think Ford engineers should seriously take notes of the Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger.

The stock 2.3L turbo EcoBoost engine is alright putting down 270-hp, but an 80-hp bump never hurts. Neither does a bump in torque to help Ranger propel over uncompromising terrain a little easier.

A stainless steel catback exhaust system and new high-flow air induction system enhances the exhaust notes while offering better air flow, while ECU tuning improves boost duties — all helping this aftermarket Raptor reach 60 mph in 6.1-seconds (shaving off 1.3-seconds over stock).

