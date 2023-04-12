Gear of the Week #1 (April 2023)

The latest in new gear and style for those paving their own way. We make zero commissions here – just discovering cool stuff we know you’ll like. Every other Wednesday.

A-Tech Airtag Multi Tool

The A-Tech Airtag Multi Tool is a handy little gadget that’s perfect for anyone hitting the road or who likes to be prepared for anything – like all those losing their bags lately. It’s a compact, pocket-sized tool that’s designed to be carried with you wherever you go, so you always have access to a variety of useful tools. It sports a bunch of different features, including a bottle opener, screwdriver, wrench, ruler, and even a keychain attachment. It’s also designed to work with Apple’s AirTag, so you can easily attach it to your keys, bag, or other items and keep track of them using your iPhone. The fact that it’s made from high-quality materials, like titanium and stainless steel means that it’s built to last and can withstand a lot of wear and tear. It starts at $29.99.

The Porsche 959 book by Jurgen Lewandowski

The Porsche 959 book by Jurgen Lewandowski is obviously for those in love with the iconic car, but for car lovers in general looking to fill that void on that bare coffee table or office desk corner. The book is all about the legendary 959 sports car that was produced by Porsche in the 1980s, sporting all-wheel drive which particularly set it apart back then. Packed with information and insights about the classic coupe, it includes interviews with the designers and engineers who worked on the car, as well as detailed technical information about the 959’s performance and design. Filled with stunning photos and illustrations that really bring the car to life, whether you’re a hardcore Porsche fan or just someone who appreciates great design, this book is definitely worth checking out. And the author, Jürgen Lewandowski, was involved in the development of the Porsche 959 more than 30 years ago, adding a bit more cred to this worthy coffee table addition. This book goes for around $155.

Taylor Stitch Sierra Suede Bomber Jacket

The Taylor Stitch Sierra Suede Bomber Jacket is a seriously stylish jacket that’s perfect for anyone who wants to look good while staying warm. It’s made from high-quality suede leather, which is super soft and comfortable to wear. The jacket has a classic bomber style, with ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hem, which helps to keep the cold air out. Aside from the cut, perhaps the best features is that it’s designed to be versatile. You can dress it up with a nice pair of pants and dress shoes, or you can wear it with a t-shirt and jeans for a more casual look. The jacket also comes in a few different colours, so you can choose the one that best fits your personal style. If you’re looking for a stylish and comfortable jacket that’s perfect for the colder months, this bomber may fit the bill. It’s a great way to add some style to your wardrobe while staying warm and comfortable. Currently sells for $798.