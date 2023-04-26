Gear of the Week #2 (April 2023)

The latest in new gear and style for those paving their own way. We make zero commissions here – just discovering cool stuff we know you’ll like. Every other Wednesday.

James Brand Cambro Dump Tray Set

The James Brand Cambro Dump Tray Set is a seriously sleek set of trays that are perfect for anyone who wants to keep their stuff organized and looking good. If you’re tired of leaving your keys, wallet, and other everyday carry items scattered all over your desk or dresser, this set is worth checking out.

They’re made from high-quality materials, like anodized aluminum and silicone, which means it’s durable and built to last. The set includes a large tray and a smaller tray, both of which are designed to hold your everyday carry items, like your phone, keys, and wallet. The larger tray also has a slot that’s perfect for holding a watch or other small items.

Another nice, simple feature is that they are stackable. So, if you need even more organization in your life, you can stack multiple sets on top of each other to create a custom storage solution that works for you. Overall, if you’re looking for a stylish and functional way to keep your everyday carry items organized, the James Brand Cambro Dump Tray Set is definitely worth considering.

G-Shock 30th Anniversary Master of G Frogman Watch

G-Shock’s latest timepiece is a seriously badass watch that’s built to take on just about anything you can throw at it – which isn’t a shocker (don’t mind the pun) coming from a brand known for making tough, durable watches that can withstand extreme conditions.

This special edition G-Shock is packed with features that are perfect for anyone who spends time in the water. It’s water-resistant to a depth of 200 meters, so you can wear it while you’re scuba diving or snorkeling without having to worry about it getting damaged. It also has a tide graph, moon data, and other features that are specifically designed for use in and around the water.

If you’re looking for a tough, reliable watch that’s packed with features and built to last, the colourful, and perhaps too flashy for some, G-Shock 30th Anniversary Master of G Frogman Watch might fit the bill.

Pelican G5 RFID Blocking Field Wallet

The G5 RFID Blocking Field Wallet by Pelican is a pretty slick wallet designed for outdoor enthusiasts and road trippers alike. It’s made by Pelican, a brand that’s known for making high-quality, durable gear for people who are always on the go. Made with tough materials, like ballistic nylon and thermoplastic polyurethane, makes it water-resistant and able to withstand a lot of wear and tear.

Aside from durability, what really stands out is that it has RFID blocking technology (common with most wallets these days), offering a special lining that blocks radio frequencies, which can be used to steal information from your credit cards or ID. The wallet has a slim design that makes it easy to carry around in your pocket, and it also has a carabiner clip that you can use to attach it to your backpack or other gear. If you’re looking for a tough, rugged wallet that will keep your information safe while you’re out exploring the great outdoors, the Pelican’s latest travel wallet might be worth checking out.