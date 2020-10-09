The truck or SUV is loaded with gear and you’re ready to go off-the-grid for a few days. Now, if you just had space for that small yet space-hogging propane-powered bbq grill. Fortunately, there’s a grill for that, courtesy of California-based HitchFire and their new Forge 15 travel-friendly bbq. Weighting 70 lbs and capable of serving 8 to 10 of your closest overloading buddies, the Forge 15 is unique in that it attaches to the back of a vehicle, sliding into the trailer hitch. While it can detach from the hitch for a tabletop type setup, it’s more fun flipping burgers from the back of dirty truck after a long day. Best part? The pivoting swingarm swings out of the way for access to the trunk, overall, helping save precious trunk space for other stuff. Built using a tubular frame construction with a rugged powder coated finish, the grill fires up using 7,500 BTU dual propane burners (15,000 BTU total), offering a decent 18” X 22” of cooking surface. Add a pair of hideaway prep tables and a bottle opener, you’re good to go – from off-road excursions to local tailgating parties. The HitchFire Forge 15 goes for $449 and takes about a month to ship out of Santa Cruz, CA. Learn more at their site here.
HitchFire’s space-saving, hitch-mounted grill for cookouts on the road
Save some trunk space, hit the road, and bbq...wherever you want
