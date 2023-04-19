Hyundai Canada Pleads Guilty to 6 Criminal Charges 

Hyundai is flying high lately, winning a slew of international awards for their product designs. But somewhere in that elation on Cloud 9, the Canadian arm of the Korea-based company has neglected what is most important: their Canadian customers.

Pleading guilty to six charges, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. failed to uphold its responsibilities under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act. Hence, Transport Canada pursued criminal charges against the company.

…safety risks including possible vehicle fires, reduced braking performance, and sudden loss of engine power.

As Canada’s Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, states, “Canadians have a right to obtain timely information about safety issues impacting their vehicles. It is alarming that Hyundai failed to notify vehicle owners of a recall in a timely manner on six different occasions.”

All auto manufacturers in Canada must abide by the same rules and laws set out by Transport Canada. Why Hyundai feels they’re an exception isn’t really clear — and not once or twice, but on six different occasions.

A failure to notify Canadian customers of severe, life-impacting defects within 2 months

Dating between 2020 and 2021, the charges relate to six different notices of recalls and/or defects impacting close to 300,000 Hyundai vehicles in Canada alone. And these weren’t minor defects either. But rather, significant safety risks including possible vehicle fires, reduced braking performance, and sudden loss of engine power.

What put these criminal charges in motion was Hyundai’s inability, for whatever reason, to not issue these recalls within the prescribed 60 days notice. And Transport Canada’s response is based on the severity of the violations, using a graduated enforcement approach.

This mistake will cost Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. $360,000 in charges. A drop in the bucket for the growing company, which could have otherwise resulted in a major accident or even death.

Transport Canada now considers this issue resolved with Hyundai’s guilty plea and marginal fine. But the department will continue to closely monitor Hyundai’s compliance with the federal laws in place.