The 1,000-HP Fullsize SUV No One Asked For

Infiniti has gone off the rails (in the best possible way) with the QX80 R-Spec: a one-off concept that turns the brand’s cushy flagship SUV into a 1,000-horsepower beast. Revealed at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the R-Spec takes the bones of the new 2025 QX80 AUTOGRAPH and injects it with Nissan GT-R NISMO DNA. Yes, luxury and lunacy can coexist, and it’s SEMA, after all.

A GT-R Heart in a Leather-Lined Body

Infiniti

Engine: 3.8-L twin-turbo V6 (GT-R-sourced VR38DETT)

3.8-L twin-turbo V6 (GT-R-sourced VR38DETT) Power: Tuned to 1,000 horsepower

Tuned to 1,000 horsepower Transmission: Custom CNC-machined adapter setup

Custom CNC-machined adapter setup Engine Mods: Custom turbochargers, intercoolers, flex-fuel system, upgraded internals

Custom turbochargers, intercoolers, flex-fuel system, upgraded internals Brakes: GT-R carbon-ceramic system with custom adapters

GT-R carbon-ceramic system with custom adapters Suspension: Custom MCS three-way coilovers with Eibach ERS springs

Under the hood sits a heavily tuned VR38DETT: the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 found in the GT-R, now massaged to pump out four digits of power thanks to custom turbos, intercoolers, a flex-fuel system, and upgraded internals. MOTEC handles the engine management, while GT-R carbon-ceramic brakes, a custom coil-over suspension, and massive 24-inch bronze wheels keep the madness in check.

SEMA-built QX80 R-Spec (Infiniti)

It’s essentially the GT-R’s alter ego, but one that can haul groceries, kids, and still demolish quarter miles. The wide-body kit and Midnight Purple wrap pay homage to the legendary R34 and R35 colorways, while the aggressive front splitter, diffuser, and exhaust finishers push it firmly into tuner-car territory.

When Engineers Lose the Rulebook

Infiniti

According to Tiago Castro, vice president of Infiniti Americas, the R-Spec was about removing limits: “We gave our team the freedom to be creative and dream of the unexpected,” he says. The result isn’t a production plan it’s a rolling manifesto showing just how far the brand’s performance engineers can stretch—all part of the QX80’s 2025 redesign. With the Track Spec concept debuting earlier this year at Monterey Car Week (a mere 650-plus hp), the R-Spec takes that idea and cranks every dial to eleven.

Infiniti

The takeaway? Infiniti’s not just polishing chrome and stitching leather anymore. The brand’s designers are flexing real performance chops, and if this is a preview of what’s brewing in Yokohama, the next chapter of Infiniti could be a wild one. The brand certainly needs it right now, that’s for sure.