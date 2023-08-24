Lexus Reveals Rare LC 500 Inspiration Series with Sleek New White-on-Blue Look

The Lexus LC 500 has always separated from the pack with a blend of striking design, high performance, and luxurious craftsmanship. It sports those head-turning, concept car-esque looks uncommon with most production performance cars these days. For 2024, the chiseled coupe adds more features including a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, plus some new colour options (Blue, Copper, and Red interior) across the entire LC 500 lineup.

Apparently, however, some added tech and a few extra paint schemes weren’t enough for the luxury Japanese brand. That’s where this new, limited-edition Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series comes in for 2024.

Naturally aspirated V8 only (sorry, Hybrid)

Only 125 units are slated for the US and Canada, starting at $116,700 US (compare that to $100K for the regular 2024 LC 500 coupe) and $130,150 CAD for the non-convertible, coupe variants.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series. Photo: Lexus

It’s worth noting this Lexus 2-door does come in hybrid form with the LC 500h, powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and electric motor. But for this special-edition version, it’s all V8, all day.

Under the hood is the 5.0L, naturally aspirated V8 making 471 hp and 398 lb.-ft. of peak torque, paired with a 10-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission that can be controlled via magnesium paddle shifters; sprinting 0-to-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. All engine specs are identical to the 2024 LC 500. Here’s a look at the price:

US Price Canada Price LC 500 Inspiration Series (Coupe) $116,700 $130,150 LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series $121,900 $135,550 NOTE: These US prices include delivery, processing, and handling fee of $1,350; Canada prices include MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and charges, and excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

New Distinctive Colour Pairing

The 2024 LC 500 Inspiration Series introduces a distinctive colour pairing, Polar Surge Satin for the exterior and Deep Blue for the interior, available for both coupe and convertible models. The convertible variant also includes a Blue fabric top that echoes the interior color scheme.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series with 21-inch matte black-painted forged wheels. Photo: Lexus

The exterior boasts a white matte finish sealed with a satin lacquer topcoat, elegantly contrasting with black accents on various components including the front grille surround, headlamps, taillamp, rocker garnish, and outer mirrors. The exterior look is completed with 21-inch matte black-painted forged wheels.

Additional Performance Features

The LC 500 Inspiration Series draws inspiration from Lexus’ racing heritage by incorporating aerodynamic enhancements like front bumper canards for lift balance, and a coupe-exclusive fixed rear wing spoiler crafted from carbon fiber to enhance handling stability.

Upholding the Lexus Driving Signature, additional performance features include a Torsen limited slip differential and rear performance dampers that contribute to improved vehicle responsiveness and a refined driving experience. The coupe version incorporates the convertible’s front and rear underfloor braces, while also featuring a standard carbon fiber roof.

LC 500 Inspiration Series Interior with Special Touches

2024 LC 500 Inspiration Series. Photo: Lexus

Inside, the serene Deep Blue monotone interior, highlighted by grey stitching, offers a meditative cabin experience. The coupe variant features Alcantara-trimmed sport seats and headliner, while the convertible version includes semi-aniline trimmed seats and Lexus Climate Concierge with upper body heating.

This year, the Inspiration Series includes carbon fiber scuff plate door accents and a serialized badge on the center console, acknowledging the limited production of 125 units.

Equipped with a Mark Levinson 13-speaker 915-watt Reference Surround Sound Audio system, SmartAccess Key Card, and Head-Up Display, the LC 500 Inspiration Series provides both convenience and premium features. The standard 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen and connected services, synonymous with the 2024 LC 500 and LC 500h, are also included in the Inspiration Series.

Photos: