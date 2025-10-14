Mazda Might’ve Just Teased the RX’s Electrified Comeback

“The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow.” That’s the theme Mazda is taking to Tokyo, and it sounds like a promise.

Mazda’s keeping fans guessing ahead of the Japan Mobility Show 2025, teasing what it calls a “vision model.” A sleek, four-door concept set to make its world premiere on October 29. There’s no name, no specs, and no clear link to any production car. But the phrasing and presentation suggest something much bigger; possibly a glimpse at Mazda’s next halo performance car, maybe even a spiritual successor to the RX line.

The mysterious four-door concept might not be called RX, but it certainly feels like something born from that same spirit.

The show’s overarching theme for Mazda, “The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow,” feels like the brand’s manifesto in an era when driving emotion risks being engineered out of existence. Mazda’s message is clear: driving still matters. And if this concept represents that ideal, we might be looking at the shape of Mazda’s future…one where sustainability and soul coexist.

Old Mazda Legends, New Ideas

Iconic SP compact sports car concept (Mazda)

While the mystery concept will steal the spotlight, Mazda’s Tokyo lineup will also include a few other notable appearances. The new European-spec CX-5 makes its public debut, the beloved RX-7 returns in a heritage display, and Mazda’s SPIRIT RACING RS Future Concept (a Super Taikyu endurance racer powered by next-generation fuels) brings a dose of motorsport relevance. There’s also the CX-30 SeDV (Self-Empowerment Driving Vehicle), a thoughtful adaptation designed for drivers with disabilities that reinforces Mazda’s human-centric design philosophy.

Mazda’s SPIRIT RACING RS (Mazda)

Beyond cars, Mazda’s tech showcase includes a proprietary CO₂-capture system that actually reduces emissions the more you drive, as well as algae-derived carbon-neutral fuel, taking tangible steps toward a circular, low-impact future.

It’s a lot of talk about the “future,” but that’s exactly the point. Mazda’s doubling down on what makes it different: human emotion, tactile engagement, and design that’s meant to move you in more ways than one. The mysterious four-door concept might not be called RX, but it certainly feels like something born from that same spirit.

Mazda’s press conference kicks off October 29 at 12:15 p.m. JST, livestreaming on the Mazda YouTube channel. Expect something sleek and unexpected. We hope, anyway.