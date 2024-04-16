Polestar’s Pioneering Steps Towards a Sustainable Future

In a landmark achievement for sustainability in the automotive sector, Polestar has announced a notable decrease in greenhouse gas emissions by 9% per vehicle sold in 2023. This stride toward environmental responsibility was realized through strategic improvements in material selection, the integration of renewable energy sources during production, and advancements in energy efficiency throughout the vehicle’s life cycle. These efforts reflect Polestar’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while continuing to grow its market presence.

Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability, Polestar

Under the leadership of Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability, Polestar is not just pursuing innovation in electric vehicle (EV) technology but is also setting new standards in sustainability practices. The company’s focus extends beyond emissions to include the enhancement of traceability for critical battery minerals like lithium and nickel. This is complemented by the use of blockchain technology to ensure transparency and ethical sourcing of cobalt and mica, showcasing a holistic approach to environmental stewardship.

Looking forward, Polestar remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the automotive industry’s impact on the planet. With the publication of its detailed 2040 climate roadmap, Polestar is laying down a clear and actionable plan for achieving its climate objectives, emphasizing the feasibility of decoupling economic growth from environmental impact. This visionary approach not only underscores Polestar’s role as a leader in EV innovation but also as a catalyst for change in global sustainability practices.