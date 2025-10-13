Ram Let Terry Crews Turn His White Chicks Scene Into a Truck Fight Song

Because nothing fires up game day like horsepower and tailgates, Ram Trucks just launched a new campaign that hits both notes with actor and former NFL player Terry Crews leading the charge. The brand’s new “Epic Launch” college football marketing campaign turns Crews into the voice (and face) of Ram’s latest anthem, blending muscle-truck swagger with Saturday-afternoon spirit.

Ram

The multi-installment campaign will roll out through the 2025 college football season with four national broadcast spots, digital shorts, and a full social media blitz. It’s also Ram’s latest play to connect with football fans at every level, featuring a cameo from Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and even a multicultural extension for the Hispanic market.

A Nostalgic Nod with New Energy

Ram teased the campaign with a viral-ready spot called “Favorite Song”, where Crews sits inside a Ram 1500 RHO ready to debut his fight song, only to blast Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” a hilarious callback to his scene in White Chicks. Now, two decades later, Crews is back behind the wheel (and the mic), belting out Ram’s new “Epic Launch” anthem.

“Tailgates, muscle tanks, Stars and Stripes… Ram loves college football and mascot fights.”

The full video amps things up with pyrotechnics, a “Ramified” football stadium, and Crews in a red-white-and-blue suit leading fans in his over-the-top chant: It’s equal parts parody and passion, and the kind of self-aware humor that fits Crews perfectly and gives Ram’s marketing a pulse outside the usual truck-ad formula.

HEMI Power and Game-Day Hype

Penn State football player Drew Allar makes a cameo in Ram’s “Epic Launch” college football marketing campaign. (Ram)

The campaign also marks the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 for 2026 Ram 1500 models, a move already fueling dealership buzz with early units selling out fast. Ram’s retail sales jumped 26% in Q3 2025, showing the brand’s momentum is as real as Crews’ energy.

With “Epic Launch,” Ram’s proving that torque and tailgates still go hand-in-hand, and few people could deliver that message louder or better than Terry Crews.