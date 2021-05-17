Sailun Tire Americas (STA) Makes North American Operations Official

Sailun Group Co., Ltd, a prominent tire manufacturer serving in more than 130 countries worldwide, has expanded its operations to North America by forming Sailun Tire Americas (STA) division. The official launch event of STA, organized on May 11, was attended by Executive VP of Sales and Marketing at STA, Mark Pereira, Director of Marketing at STA, and other industry experts.

The company has hired the best North American tire experts with experience in the United States and Canadian tire industry.

“The formation of Sailun Tire Americas allows our North American team of experts to work closely with our customers on the design, development, and marketing of our multiple tire brands for passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs as well as commercial and fleet vehicle applications. It’s an exciting time for all of us, and the best is still to come,” comments Ron Dolan.

The newly created and rebranded Sailun Tire Americas will focus on the brand’s development, sales, and marketing in North American regions by offering customers highly advanced tires and support. The company will also test its range of tires in America and Canada.

The range of products in the brand’s portfolio includes passenger and commercial vehicle applications, which the company continues to engineer, test and design in North America.

Mark Pereira, Director of Marketing at Sailun Tire Americas, said, “This represents the next big step for Sailun Tire Americas. Our products speak for themselves and offer incredible performance at a fraction of the price of other major tire brands in the market. Today’s drivers are looking for less costly alternatives that still deliver big on the quality you can count on.”

In the process of rebranding, Sailun Tire Americas has changed its logo while maintaining the same level of quality, trust, and support for its customers that it is known for.

