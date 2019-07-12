Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
  • Gear
    • AllMan Cave IdeasProduct ReviewsTire ReviewsStyle
      Gear

      Shell Rotella adds dedicated oil for gasoline pickup trucks and SUVs

      Graham Heeps
      Shell has launched Rotella Gas Truck, a full-synthetic engine oil that’s designed to provide protection for gasoline-powered pickup trucks and SUVs under…
      Gear

      LEGO 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Creator Expert Set

      Gear Editor
      LEGO immortalizes the new 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy as a 12-inch long, 1,023 Creator Expert set due out early next month for…
      Land Rover Defender

      Land Rover X LEGO Defender Technic

      Amee Reehal
      The 2,573-piece LEGO Defender Technic set drops in October 2019; the 2020 Defender SUV in September. Is this a glimpse at the real thing? We love it anyway.
      Gear

      Week in Motors & Gear | Link Roundup 24/6/2019

      Gear Editor
      New stuff we like from around the web. You will too. Every Wednesday.
  • Tire Guide
Gear

Shell Rotella adds dedicated oil for gasoline pickup trucks and SUVs

Gear Shell Rotella adds dedicated oil for gasoline pickup trucks and SUVs

Time to stop treating your gasoline powered pickup truck or SUV like a car

by Graham Heeps
Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

Shell has launched Rotella Gas Truck, a full-synthetic engine oil that’s designed to provide protection for gasoline-powered pickup trucks and SUVs under demanding towing, hauling, dusty or off-road conditions, and in low temperatures. 

Shell Rotella already has a leading position in heavy-duty diesel engine oils and is now adding what it claims are the industry’s first oils specifically for gasoline truck applications. The new Gas Truck product is available in 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30 grades and is on sale now in Canada and the US.

The synthetic base oil is said to deliver “unsurpassed wear protection”, added oxidation stability, improved volatility and better low-temperature properties. The product is also designed to deal with truck use that involves frequent short trips and extensive idling.

“We know that gasoline pickup trucks have different needs to cars or diesel pickup trucks,” says Dan Arcy, Shell Rotella’s global OEM technology manager. “The DNA that we use to build our gas truck engine oil comes from our knowledge and learnings from heavy-duty diesel engines. 

“Whether people are using their trucks for work, or for fun, like towing a boat, it’s important that the vehicles operate at a high level all the time,” he continues. “We all work too hard anyway, so our vehicle has to work when it’s time to go and play. Synthetics have benefits over conventional oils in extreme hot or cold temperatures and this product outperforms those conventional mineral oils.”

Of particular note are the SAE 0W-20 and 5W-20 viscosity grades, which are often recommended for use in newer trucks with modern engine technology, including turbocharged engines, to maximize fuel economy and performance. Shell notes that 0W-20 may not be suitable for use in older engines, so customers should always consult the owner’s manual for the vehicle’s correct viscosity grade and performance recommendation.

Shell Rotella Gas Truck meets all the latest industry specifications and approvals, including API SN-Resource Conserving and API SN PLUS, and is approved for use in gas-powered Ford, GM, Ram and Toyota trucks and SUVs.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Graham Heeps
Based in Calgary, AB, Graham’s outlets include Autocar, Professional Motorsport World, Turnology.com and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology. A lifelong motorsports fan, he’s a member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), the Guild of Motoring Writers and the Motor Press Guild, speaks German and collects Matchbox cars (at the same time).
Previous article2019 Honda Insight Hybrid Touring Review

UP NEXT

Gear

Week in Motors & Gear | Link Roundup 24/6/2019

Gear Editor -
New stuff we like from around the web. You will too. Every Wednesday.
Read more
Gear

Porsche Works Team: Documenting the Insane World That is 24-Hour Racing

Gear Editor -
A 272-page photo book both documentary photographers and motorsports fans alike can appreciate.
Read more
Gear

Good Reads: ‘911 LoveRS’ a Book for Porsche Lovers

Gear Editor -
The first comprehensive homage to the Porsche R and RS models, '911 LoveRS' by publisher Delius Klasing, delves into real life stories.
Read more
Gear

The Carbon Renegade Watch: Racing-Inspired with Comfort and Luxury Styling

Gear Editor -
A carbon fibre watch with the right dose of style and refinement.
Read more
Gear

Autoglym Hi-Tech Car Cover Review

Russell Purcell -
Writer Russell Purcell reviews the Autoglym Hi-Tech Car Cover, conducting a year-long experiment putting the Autoglym car cover to the test.
Read more
Gear

Review: The ChargeIt! Jump Portable Power Pack to Easily Revive Your Vehicle

Russell Purcell -
We review the portable power pack system ChargeIt! Jump that makes that inconvenient task of jump staring a car a little less intimidating.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
nissan gt-r50 seiko watch

Need a Chronograph with your GT-R50 Prototype?

SignalWear Smart Motorcycle Gloves

SignalWear’s Smart Motorcycle Gloves with LED Turn Signals

blipshift-review-accessory-line-2015

Car T-Shirt Maker Blipshift expands Line with Ties and Bags