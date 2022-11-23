VinFast SUV Lineup: Closer Look at All 4 Electric Models

If you’re shopping for a new EV SUV, you may or not have heard of VinFast – a Vietnamese automaker that’s fairly new to the game, producing both cars and SUVs in its homeland since 2017. Now, the company is going global and going strictly all-electric, comprised of sport utilities only.

The two larger VinFast SUVs – the mid-size VF 8 followed by the 3-row VF 9 – will go on sale across the US and Canada first, sometime early 2023. Followed by VinFast’s pair of smaller haulers sometime late 2023 or early 2024 with the subcompact VF 6 and compact VF 7.

Overall, these are positioned as premium products; they’re well designed, floss upscale interiors, offer ample power and respectable electric range. So, the question is: can this relatively unknown Southeast Asian brand compete with the plethora of other EV SUVs on the market? Against the likes of the South Koreans, Germans, and American brands well-established in consumers’ minds?

Below, we take a quick look at all 4 VinFast SUV models. And you can decide for yourself.

2023 VinFast VF 6 – Subcompact SUV

Release Date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Status: New Model

Autodesk VRED Professional 2022.2

Autodesk VRED Professional 2022.2





























Key features: Maximum 201-hp and 228 lb.-ft of torque (Plus model) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa voice-assistant, in-car karaoke app Two different battery pack options; FWD only

The smallest offering in the Vietnamese-based automaker’s electric lineup, the VF 6 is a stylish little hauler putting down a respectable 201-hp and 228 lb.-ft of torque, paired to a front-wheel drive system. And that’s for the top Plus trim. The entry-level Eco garners 174-hp and 184 ft-lb of torque.

In terms of looks, VinFast has hit the mark on the styling front; that distinctive V-shaped design cue both at the front and the rear just works, without looking tacky. The exterior guise is all courtesy of Torino Design, a famous Italian design house for the past ten years, who’ve worked with countless other big brands like Alfa Romeo, BMW, Fiat, Ferrari, and many others.

Inside the 2024 VF 6, the look is overall clean and simple, void of a conventional gauge cluster driver front-and-centre; instead, a head-up display (HUD) splashes vitals across the windshield, while a large touchscreen provides access to all other functions, from HVAC to stereo controls.

2024 VinFast VF 7 – Compact SUV

Release Date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Status: New Model































Key features: VF 7 Plus comes with AWD, 349-hp and 368 ft-lb of torque 15.6-inch screen and premium vegan leather interior Boldest, most distinct styling of all 4 SUVs

For something a little larger — about a foot longer, to be exact — the compact VF 7 is the only model of the two available with all-wheel drive. That’s for the Plus model only, making an impressive 349-hp and 368 ft-lb, compared to the front-wheel drive Eco trim’s 201-hp and 228 ft-lb of torque. Both trims are available with one or two electric motors.

On the styling front, the two look completely different. Whereas the VF 6 is a bit more streamlined and conservative, the VF 7 flosses a bit more flash, particularly at the rear, which is much more pronounced and chiseled. We like it, but the design may be a bit polarizing, and out of all four VinFast SUVs, this look stands out the most, in our minds.

Inside, the VF 7 steps it up not only with more space and cargo, but a larger 15.6-inch screen as well. The VF 7 Eco gets more basic cloth fabrics, compared to the VF 7 Plus’ more luxe premium vegan leather.

Read the full story – 2024 VF 6 Vs VF 7 Comparison: Sizing Up VinFast’s Smallest SUVs

2023 VinFast VF 8 – Mid-Size SUV

Release Date: Early 2023

Early 2023 Status: New Model





2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal













2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal





























2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal























2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal











2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal Key features: 2-row EV SUV with standard all-wheel drive 402-hp and 457 lb-ft of maximum torque for Plus model Enhanced range charged in approximately 31 minutes

VinFast’s first vehicle to hit North American shores is the 2-row VF 8. It’s about the same size as a Volkswagen ID.4, which places it between compact and mid-size segments. It also looks rather good. That’s because it was designed by non-other than renowned Italian design firm Pininfarina.

Underneath the VF 8’s stylish body sits an 82 kWh (usable) battery that powers two electric motors for all-wheel drive. Two trim levels are offered, granting two different power ratings and range estimates. For instance, the VF 8 Eco pumps out 348 combined horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque for a claimed 292 miles or 420 kilometers of range.

The VF 8 isn’t as quick off the line as I expected. Its acceleration is more laid back and linear. It also feels big and heavy from behind the wheel. Not because it’s necessarily a massive vehicle – its cabin is large enough to suit a modern family and its gear – but rather from the way it was designed and how it handles.

Read our full story – 2023 VinFast VF 8 Review

2023 VinFast VF 9 – Full-Size SUV

Release Date: Early 2023

Early 2023 Status: New Model 2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 VinFast VF 9. Photo: Amee Reehal

Key features: 3-row EV SUV with standard all-wheel drive 402-hp and 457 lb-ft of maximum torque 369 miles (593 km) of electric range

There’s a new EV player in town. Vietnamese-based VinFast is hitting the North American market with a pair of all-electric SUVs: the 2-row VF 8 first, followed by the 3-row VF 9.

Like its smaller VF 8 sibling, the VF 9 will come in two trims: Eco and Plus. Of course, the full-size VF 9 is significantly larger than its mid-size counterpart, measuring 5,118mm long, 2,070mm wide, and sitting 1,696mm high; sitting fairly low with a 3,150mm wheelbase and 189.2mm ground clearance.

Powering the 2023 VinFast VF 9 are 92/123 kWh high-voltage lithium batteries. Both the VF 8 and VF 9 come with standard all-wheel drive, producing 402 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of maximum torque, with a 0-100 km/h time of 6.5-seconds and a roughly 200 km/h maximum speed.

Read our full story – VinFast VF 9 Specs: Rare 3-Row EV SUV Enters the Market