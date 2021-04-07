VW’s first long-range EV to be sold in Canada, the new 2022 ID.4 will hit dealerships late summer 2021 with a C$44,995 starting price tag for the ID.4 Pro model. The Federal rebate chops off $5,000 from this price, plus additional provincial EV savings (with BC, Ontario, and Quebec typically offering the best incentives).

Similar to the VW Tiguan in size, the German is dubbing the ID.4 as an EV for everyone. As VW’s Canadian president puts it, “The ID.4 was designed, first and foremost, to be a great SUV.” But as more electric vehicles, particularly electrified SUVs, hit the market at the current rate, the competition will be fierce. Good news for consumers looking to go green.

There will be a choice of RWD or AWD ID.4s. The RWD model will have 201-hp and a zero-60mph (100km/h) time of 7.8 seconds; the approximately 300-hp AWD model shaves two seconds off that figure for GTI-like performance and has a towing capacity of 2,700 lb.

The first models arriving this summer will be RWD only offering up to 400 km of driving range, followed by AWD before the end of the year, according the Volkswagen.

Some quick 2022 ID.4 RWD specs:

82 kWh (gross) battery and a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor

201-hp

229 pound-feet of torque

400 km with a full charge on the EPA cycle

2022 VW I.D. 4. Photo: Volkswagen

More heated standards for Canadian ID.4 models

While Canadians won’t get a ID.4s with the white interior, nor the 1st Edition which gains a few things like 1st badge and steering wheel clip, 20-inch “Drammen” alloy wheels, and exterior mirrors in black, they will get what matters most: heated features.

This includes a standard heat pump and other standard heated equipment on both the RWD and AWD models (whereas US ID.4 heated features start at the higher AWD trim). So, a leather-wrapped multifunction heated steering wheel? Check.

Also, in Canada the Statement Package combines the US offering plus Gradient Packages.

As for charging duties, a full charge is accomplished in only 7.5-hours at a home or public Level 2 charger courtesy of the 11 kW onboard charger and with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) fast-charging capability.

In under 40-minutes, the DC fast-charging station with 125 kW charging will garner five to 80 percent juice.

ID.4s will initially come in limited quantity from VW’s production facility in Zwickau, Germany for the 50-state US launch. Volkswagen Canada will begin its rollout in the three provinces with the highest EV sales volumes – Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario – before selling nationwide.

Note: photos below of the 1st Edition