What Car Insurance Do I (Really) Need in North America?

The car insurance requirements can vary by state or province in North America, but in general, most people need at least some level of liability insurance to legally operate a vehicle. Liability insurance covers the cost of damage and injuries that you may cause to other people or their property while driving.

Here, we’ll discuss the mandatory minimum car insurance you must have in both the US and Canada, how car insurance is calculated and key factors insurance providers take into account, how car insurance deductibles work and the typical process involved, how often car insurance can potentially go down, and how long do car insurance claims take plus how many car insurance claims are considered too many.

Minimum level of insurance coverage you must have in the US and Canada

In the United States, liability insurance requirements can vary by state, but many states require drivers to have a minimum amount of liability coverage, typically expressed as three numbers. For example, a common requirement might be 25/50/10, which means $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident, and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident.

Many drivers also choose to purchase additional coverage, such as collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, to protect their own vehicle and themselves in case of an accident or other incident.

In Canada, liability insurance is mandatory nationwide, and drivers are required to carry a minimum of $200,000 in third-party liability coverage. However, some provinces have higher minimum requirements. For example, in Ontario, the minimum requirement is $200,000 for third-party liability, but many drivers choose to purchase additional coverage.

How is car insurance calculated?

Car insurance is calculated based on several factors, including the driver’s personal information, driving record, the type of vehicle being insured, and the level of coverage being purchased. The specific factors and how they are weighted can vary by insurance company and by jurisdiction.

Some common factors that may be used to calculate car insurance rates include:

Age and gender: Younger drivers and male drivers are often considered higher risk and may be charged higher rates. Driving record: Drivers with a history of accidents or traffic violations may be considered higher risk and may be charged higher rates. Location: Insurance companies may consider the location of the driver’s residence and where the vehicle is primarily driven. Urban areas with higher rates of accidents and theft may result in higher insurance rates. Vehicle type: The make and model of the vehicle being insured can also affect the insurance rates. Vehicles that are more expensive to repair or have a higher likelihood of being stolen may result in higher rates. Coverage level: The amount of coverage being purchased can also affect the insurance rates. Higher levels of coverage will generally result in higher rates. Credit score: In some jurisdictions, insurance companies may consider the driver’s credit score when calculating insurance rates.

Insurance companies may use complex algorithms to analyze these factors and calculate the risk level of insuring a driver and vehicle. The resulting insurance rates can vary widely between individuals and may change over time based on changes in the driver’s circumstances.

How do car insurance deductibles work?

A car insurance deductible is the amount that the policyholder is responsible for paying out of pocket before the insurance company starts covering the cost of a claim. The deductible is a predetermined amount that the policyholder agrees to pay when they sign up for their insurance policy. Deductibles can vary depending on the policy and the insurer, but common amounts are $500 or $1,000.

Deductible in action – here’s how the process usually works:

1. A covered event occurs

If an insured event occurs, such as an accident, theft, or damage from severe weather, the policyholder should file a claim with their insurance company.

2. Cost assessment

The insurance company will assess the cost of the damages and determine the amount they will pay out to the policyholder to cover the claim.

3. Deductible payment

The policyholder will be responsible for paying the amount of the deductible before the insurance company pays out for the claim. For example, if the policyholder has a $1,000 deductible and the total claim is for $5,000, the policyholder will need to pay $1,000 out of pocket, and the insurance company will cover the remaining $4,000.

4. Insurance payout

Once the deductible is paid, the insurance company will pay out the remaining amount of the claim up to the limit of coverage provided by the policy.

So, there are typically four steps to the process. Choosing a higher deductible can lower the cost of car insurance premiums, but it also means the policyholder will be responsible for paying more out of pocket if they need to file a claim. Conversely, choosing a lower deductible will result in higher insurance premiums but less out-of-pocket expenses if a claim needs to be filed.

How often does car insurance go down?

Car insurance rates can go down over time, but the frequency and amount of the decrease can vary widely depending on several factors, including the driver’s personal circumstances, driving record, and the insurance company.

Some common reasons why car insurance rates may decrease include:

Age and driving experience: As drivers get older and gain more experience behind the wheel, they may be considered less of a risk and could see their insurance rates decrease. According to Policygenius.com, even before you turn 25, you should start seeing a decrease every time you renew your policy; then, after 25, you should see an even greater drop in your rate.

If a driver’s driving record is clear of accidents and traffic violations, they may be considered a lower risk and see their insurance rates decrease. Policy changes: If a driver makes changes to their policy, such as increasing the deductible or lowering the coverage limits, they may see a decrease in their insurance rates.

If a driver makes changes to their policy, such as increasing the deductible or lowering the coverage limits, they may see a decrease in their insurance rates. Discounts: Insurance companies may offer discounts for a variety of reasons, such as being a safe driver, having a low-mileage vehicle, or bundling policies, which could result in lower insurance rates.

Conversely, rates can also go up

It’s important to note that insurance rates can also increase for various reasons, such as a change in the driver’s circumstances, an increase in the cost of claims in the area, or changes in the insurance company’s underwriting practices.

Car insurance claims can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks to be processed and resolved.

The frequency and amount of rate changes will vary depending on the individual’s circumstances and insurance company. It’s always a good idea to regularly review and compare insurance quotes to ensure that you’re getting the best rate for your coverage needs.

How long do car insurance claims take and how many car insurance claims are considered too many?

The length of time it takes to process a car insurance claim can vary depending on a number of factors, such as the severity of the claim, the complexity of the case, and the responsiveness of the parties involved. In general, however, car insurance claims can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks to be processed and resolved.

The following are some general guidelines for the length of time it takes to process different types of car insurance claims:

Minor claims, such as small dents or scratches, may be processed and resolved within a few days. Moderate claims, such as larger dents or more serious damage, may take a few weeks to resolve. Major claims, such as accidents resulting in significant damage to the vehicle or bodily injury, may take several weeks or even months to resolve.

It’s important to note that some claims may require more time to process, such as those involving disputes or legal action.

As for the number of car insurance claims that are considered “too many,” there is no set number that applies to all situations. However, if a driver has made multiple claims within a short period of time, this may raise a red flag with the insurance company, who may view the driver as a higher risk and adjust their rates accordingly. It’s important to note that the specific number of claims that are considered too many will vary depending on the insurer and the individual’s circumstances.

Takeaway: so, what car insurance do I really need?

In the US, most states require drivers to have a minimum amount of liability coverage; in Canada, liability insurance is mandatory nationwide attached to $200,000 in liability coverage.