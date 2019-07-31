The latest creation out of Droog Moto’s apocalyptic garage is this sinister Kawasaki Ninja 250, dubbed the DM-015. Unlike the DM-014 we recently featured — their biggest and baddest creation to date — the DM-015 is equally as dark but takes on a more lightweight and agile persona. The 250cc, 36-hp custom bike gets a pair Droog’s handlebars fitted with burly grips up top, paired to a distinct fuel cell on a subframe that sets this diabolical 2-wheeler apart. A true urban fighter equipped with the abilities to take on anything, the ramped up Kawasaki rides on thick tread, rugged tires coupled with an upgraded suspension at both wheels. Rider front and centre is a waterproof mini digital speedometer, with piercing LED lighting in the front and rear to cut through the darkness. The DM-015 is truly a custom bike for each customer; Droog will build each one tailor-made to fit the riders’ specs, priced at $30,000 with shipping thrown in. If the glossy look of a Kawasaki Ninja 250 crotch rocket isn’t your thing, Droog has you covered here.
Droog Moto DM-15 Custom Kawasaki Ninja 250
Lightweight, agile, attitude
By News Editor
UP NEXT
A Sinister Kawasaki Z1000: The Droog Moto DM-014
Droog Moto's biggest & baddest creation takes the Kawasaki Z1000 to a dark, dark place — in all the right ways. Say hi to the DM-014 urban fighter.
Szokes Join Team Green for 2019 CSBK Season with 2019 Ninja ZX-10R
Jordan Szoke to defend national title aboard Ninja ZX-10R, wife Amy to pilot Ninja 400 in Lightweight Sportbike Class.
Kawasaki’s Dual-Purpose 2018 KLX250 Motorcycle is Finally Back
Kawasaki’s new KLX250 is an affordable and lightweight dual purpose motorcycle arriving this fall priced at US$5,349.
A Day at the 2015 Kawasaki Ninja Experience Tour
We checkout Kawasaki Canada’s Ninja Experience Tour to get up close and personal with Kawasaki's latest offerings.
The 300-hp 2015 Kawasaki Ninja H2R
2015 Kawasaki Ninja H2R - The most powerful closed-course production motorcycle ever created
Kawasaki Tour and Ninja Experience Raise over $15,000 for Canadian Cancer Society
Kawasaki Tour and Ninja Experience Raises over $15,000 for Canadian Cancer Society Funds to support ‘Wheels of Hope’ Program.
Superbike: Owner Connects with his 1973 Kawasaki Z1 900
The owner of this 1973 Kawasaki Z1 900 motorcycle finally connects with his machine. Some folks are pretty impressionable -- especially those who are interested...
Kawasaki KZ200 Café Racer: Not your average tea and crumpet machine
The Kawasaki KZ200 Cafe Racer is not your average tea and crumpet machine.