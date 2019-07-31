Currently set to Index
      Droog Moto DM-15 Custom Kawasaki Ninja 250

      News Editor
      If the glossy look of a Kawasaki Ninja 250 crotch rocket isn’t your thing, Droog Moto has you covered with the sinister DM-15 urban fighter motorcycle.
      Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

      First Ride: 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Review

      Doug Firby
      Harley-Davidson’s electric motorycle is finally here just as EV bikes are now coming onto the market at scale. How will the 2020 LiveWire hold up?
      Gear

      LEGO 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Creator Expert Set

      Gear Editor
      LEGO immortalizes the new 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy as a 12-inch long, 1,023 Creator Expert set due out early next month for…
      Motorcycles

      N60 Electric Streetfighter by Sarolea Motorcycles

      News Editor
      Belgian-based Sarolea Motorcycles teams up with The Mighty Machines on this limited edition, carbon fibre electric bike boasting attitude, style, and speed.
Kawasaki Ninja 250 droog moto dm-15 motorcycle

Droog Moto DM-15 Custom Kawasaki Ninja 250

Lightweight, agile, attitude

By News Editor

The latest creation out of Droog Moto’s apocalyptic garage is this sinister Kawasaki Ninja 250, dubbed the DM-015. Unlike the DM-014 we recently featured — their biggest and baddest creation to date — the DM-015 is equally as dark but takes on a more lightweight and agile persona. The 250cc, 36-hp custom bike gets a pair Droog’s handlebars fitted with burly grips up top, paired to a distinct fuel cell on a subframe that sets this diabolical 2-wheeler apart. A true urban fighter equipped with the abilities to take on anything, the ramped up Kawasaki rides on thick tread, rugged tires coupled with an upgraded suspension at both wheels. Rider front and centre is a waterproof mini digital speedometer, with piercing LED lighting in the front and rear to cut through the darkness. The DM-015 is truly a custom bike for each customer; Droog will build each one tailor-made to fit the riders’ specs, priced at $30,000 with shipping thrown in. If the glossy look of a Kawasaki Ninja 250 crotch rocket isn’t your thing, Droog has you covered here.


MotorcyclesKawasaki Motorcycles

