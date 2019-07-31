The latest creation out of Droog Moto’s apocalyptic garage is this sinister Kawasaki Ninja 250, dubbed the DM-015. Unlike the DM-014 we recently featured — their biggest and baddest creation to date — the DM-015 is equally as dark but takes on a more lightweight and agile persona. The 250cc, 36-hp custom bike gets a pair Droog’s handlebars fitted with burly grips up top, paired to a distinct fuel cell on a subframe that sets this diabolical 2-wheeler apart. A true urban fighter equipped with the abilities to take on anything, the ramped up Kawasaki rides on thick tread, rugged tires coupled with an upgraded suspension at both wheels. Rider front and centre is a waterproof mini digital speedometer, with piercing LED lighting in the front and rear to cut through the darkness. The DM-015 is truly a custom bike for each customer; Droog will build each one tailor-made to fit the riders’ specs, priced at $30,000 with shipping thrown in. If the glossy look of a Kawasaki Ninja 250 crotch rocket isn’t your thing, Droog has you covered here.













