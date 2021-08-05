Nitrogen Vs. Air in Tires: What’s the Main Difference?

Nitrogen-filled tires used to be something you’d only see in the world of Formula 1 racing. Teams used pure nitrogen to fill their tires because it apparently gave them a big boost in both performance and reliability. Is that really the case, though? Here, we’re looking at the difference between filling tires with nitrogen and filling them with regular air.

First, why is Nitrogen Favoured?

The air we breathe every day is already 78 percent nitrogen, so why should we ever spend extra money at an auto shop to have our tires filled with pure nitrogen? This is the question that most sceptics ask when wondering about how much difference pure nitrogen could really make.

Oxygen Molecule Size

The 21 percent of oxygen in air is where supporters of nitrogen say the key difference is found, as well as the main benefit of nitrogen. Oxygen molecules are smaller than those of nitrogen. In fact, they’re small enough even to permeate the tire wall and escape. It is for this reason that tire pressure (measured in psi) will go down somewhat over time even when there is no puncture or other damage to the tire wall.

Oxygen molecules are smaller than those of nitrogen. In fact, they’re small enough even to permeate the tire wall and escape.

You can see this for yourself by measuring the quantity of oxygen in newer tires and older ones. The latter will always have less oxygen in them than newer tires, even with no other damage. Nitrogen-filled tires retain pressure far better because the molecules are too large to escape in the same way.

Photo: Continental Tire

Removal of Water Vapour

Water vapour only makes up about 1 percent of regular air, but it can still prove to be a problem. It’s more serious for F1 drivers where tires get heated to very high temperatures, but the same effect can happen on regular cars. When the tires heat, the water vapour and increased pressure in the tire can create instability in traction.

- Advertisement -

Using nitrogen eliminates any and all water vapour content, which in turn allows you to know for sure what pressure the tires will be at all times.

Does Nitrogen Really Benefit Ordinary Cars?

Experiments done on nitrogen- and air-filled tires from a common filling station have been tested before in programs like the popular UK auto TV show, “Fifth Gear.” They did an experiment to show what happens to the two kinds of tires when subjected to a high temperature of 80 degrees Celsius (176 degrees Fahrenheit). Watch the 6-minute video here:

Surprisingly, the air-filled tires only showed an increase in 8.8 psi, whereas the nitrogen-filled tires increased by 10.3 psi. This suggests that outside of the more scientific confines of the Formula 1 teams, it’s hard for nitrogen filling stations to be sure that your tire is absolutely free of water vapour and other elements of regular air.

When done under proper conditions and with a guarantee of purity of nitrogen within your tires, there are benefits to be had. No F1 team would waste resources on useless practices, so we can be confident that the reasoning behind nitrogen is sound.

It seems that currently there are some issues guaranteeing at the consumer level that nitrogen can be pumped into your tires to leave them 100-percent filled with nitrogen. As long as there is even a small amount of oxygen or water vapour, then the beneficial effect won’t materialize.

- Advertisement -