2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport Sheds A Couple Seats & Adds More Style

2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport front
Volkswagen Volkswagen Atlas

A 3.6L 276-hp engine option we like

By News Editor

Following up on the success of the 7-seat Atlas released a couple years ago, VW believes a sportier 5-seat version of the family hauler was in order. With the SUV market going bonkers these days, it’s hard to argue with the German automaker and it appears the the smaller, 2-row sport utilities are gaining ground (Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E comes to mind).

Related: 2018 VW Atlas Review

Besides, the new addition looks burly yet sleek with an optional 3.6L 276-hp and enhanced driving dynamics for a more spirited experience; or stick with the 235-hp four-cylinder TSI paired to an 8-speed auto transmission. The bolder, coupe-like styling aside, the new Atlas Cross Sport gets an upgraded interior compared to the 7-seater, along with more advanced connectivity and driver-assistance systems.

2020 Atlas Cross Sport release date and pricing

The new Atlas Cross Sport hits dealerships sometime March 2020. In the US, expect 8 trims on the table — starting at $30,545 for the S with a FWD system; topping out $47,995 for the SEL Premium R-Line with 4Motion being released a little later, according to Volkswagen.

In Canada, 3 trims include the $38,995 Trendline, $45,195 Comfortline, and $54,495 Execuline — all with 4Motion out the gate.

Standard features and available options

Standard features will include 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, full LED lighting, Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Car-Net, and WiFi. Go ramp it up with optional 20-inch and 21-inch wheels, Easy Open rear hatch, remote start, heated rear seats, leather seating surfaces, Adaptive Front-light System, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, Fender Premium Audio system, ACC, Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display.

New Atlas Cross Sport Price List

US Pricing:

S – $30,545

SE – $33,945

SE with Technology – $35,945

SE with Technology R-Line (later availability) – $37,345

SEL – $39,545

SEL R-Line (later availability) – $41,245

SEL Premium – $46,295

SEL Premium R-Line (later availability) – $47,995

Canada Pricing:

Trendline – $38,995

Comfortline – $45,195

Execuline – $54,495


Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
CATEGORIES:
FeaturedVolkswagenVolkswagen AtlasAuto NewsVolkswagen News

UP NEXT

Camper & Trailer

EarthRoamer Steps It Up With Their Most Innovative Off-Road RV Yet

Amee Reehal -
Fusing luxury with off-the-grid adventure is what Colorado-based EarthRoamer does best. The new LTi based on a Ford F-550 is their most innovative RV yet.
Read more
Mercedes-Benz

Does Mercedes-Benz Really Own The Ice? A Closer Look at the Mercedes-AMG Winter Sporting Program

William Clavey -
We hit a frozen Winnipeg lake behind the wheel of the brand's most powerful sedans & wagons. Here's a closer look at Mercedes-AMG's winter drive program.
Read more
Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback Review

Graham Heeps -
The O.G. of SUV wagons enters its 6th-generation with a complete redesign. Here's a (much) closer look at the new, tech-savvy Outback
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2018 Volkswagen Atlas SUV Review amee reehal

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Review: VW’s All-New 7-Seater SUV Built for North...

VW Atlas Basecamp Concept front view driving on the highway

VW Atlas SUV Gets Some Serious Overland Cred