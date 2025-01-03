Why the 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Is the Best Value Hot Hatch

So many automakers are retiring their cars in favour of SUVs, and Volkswagen is no exception. Since 2022, the everyday Golf is gone. But the company still obviously feels a responsibility toward its hot-hatch enthusiasts, and so there’s an all-new Golf GTI, as well as an equally new copy of its even-hotter Golf R sibling.

Now moving into its eighth generation, the GTI has slightly larger outside dimensions, an uptick in power, and new styling inside and out. It offers a manual transmission in each of its three trim levels, as well as an automatic, because you can’t “Save The Manuals” if there aren’t any manuals to save.

Features to Know About:

Restyled into its eighth generation (Mk8.5 in 2024)

Revised suspension and updated dynamic chassis

Enhanced interior tech and controls

The Key Rivals:

Hyundai Elantra N (a strong contender in 2024)

Honda Civic Type R

Volkswagen Golf R

What Does $30K Get You in a 2024 Volkswagen GTI?

The GTI is available in three trims for the US market, starting with the base GTI S at $30,530. The mid-level SE trim is priced at $35,330, while the top-of-the-line Autobahn trim starts at $39,070. All of these prices are for models equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. Opting for the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) adds $800 across all trims.

“It’s quick off the line, the throttle response is instant, and it has lots left to give when you want acceleration at highway speeds. Even so, when you’re just making your way along traffic-tied streets, it’s impeccably-mannered and feels perfectly tuned for the city.”

Each trim comes well-equipped, with features like LED headlights, a digital cockpit, and heated front seats standard. Available upgrades include larger alloy wheels, Harman Kardon premium audio, and a panoramic sunroof, depending on the trim.

In terms of competition, the Hyundai Elantra N offers slightly more horsepower but starts at a similar price of $34,015 for the manual or $35,515 for the automatic. The Honda Civic Type R is pricier, starting at $44,390 but boasts significantly higher performance. For those seeking AWD, the Subaru WRX starts at $30,605, while its higher-performing rival, the Golf R, begins at $45,835.

Interior

VW

The GTI seats five, and unless you’re the one in the middle of the second row, you’ll appreciate the car’s comfortable and supportive seats. The top-line trim now offers premium leather upholstery, and the iconic plaid cloth remains a no-cost option. Heated front seats remain standard, with heated rear seats and ventilated front seats on the top trims.

“With its makeover, the GTI still has what it takes in the hot-hatch segment.”

For 2024, Volkswagen improved the controversial touch-slider controls for the climate and volume functions by adding illumination, making them easier to use in low light. The new infotainment system also brings a faster and more responsive interface, while retaining wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Special-edition 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380

The redesign discards the previous generation’s buttons and dials that were used for functions such as the stereo and climate controls. Instead, you’re either going to love or hate, or maybe just tolerate, the new system. The centre touchscreen is what you’d expect, with large icons and intuitive operation, and with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay standard, and wireless on all but the base trim. Onboard navigation, satellite radio, and voice control are included on the Autobahn and Performance. But the controls for functions such as cabin temperature and stereo volume are just tiny spots that you tap on the plastic bezel, after you first have to look for them. It looks clean and smooth, but it’s not always the easiest to use, especially if you’re wearing gloves.

Performance & Drive Impressions

VW

Engine : 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4

: 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 Horsepower : 241 hp

: 241 hp Torque : 273 lb-ft

: 273 lb-ft Transmission Options :

: 6-speed manual

7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG)

0-60 mph : Approximately 5.7 seconds

: Approximately 5.7 seconds Top Speed: Electronically limited to 155 mph

All trim levels carry a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, making 241 horsepower, along with 273 lb-ft of torque that kicks in at 1,750 rpm. That’s an increase of 13 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque over the last-gen’s numbers, but it feels like more. It’s quick off the line, the throttle response is instant, and it has lots left to give when you want acceleration at highway speeds. Even so, when you’re just making your way along traffic-tied streets, it’s impeccably-mannered and feels perfectly tuned for the city. The manual transmission has a delightfully notchy shifter and the clutch feels great, while the DSG’s shifts are fast and smooth.

All trims come with a new, electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, which provides more control while cornering, and helps to reduce torque-steer. The Performance trim doesn’t add any extra power, but includes Dynamic Chassis Control that automatically adjusts the dampers to driving conditions, and 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, which of course you’ll have to switch out in winter.

The GTI is more fun than it’s ever been. It’s light and nimble, the steering feels tighter, and the cabin is quieter so the car seems more upscale than before. The suspension is lower, and combined with its engineering tweaks and lighter-weight components, it’s flat and composed in corners, and then accelerates fast and smooth out of them. It’s not the Golf R, but its performance and power-to-weight should satisfy all but the very hardest-core enthusiasts.

Special-edition 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380

Its rivals are competitively priced as far as their starting stickers go, and you get all-wheel drive with Subaru’s WRX and WRX STI models (now discontinued, but you can still get a 2021 model), as well as with the Golf R, but the GTI still has a lot to offer.

Most will likely look at the middle Autobahn trim, which comes in just under $35,000 with the stick shift but includes such items as adaptive cruise control, proximity key, wireless connectivity, and navigation. Still, once you drive the Performance with its dynamic chassis, all bets will likely be off and you’ll consider moving up. With its makeover, the GTI still has what it takes in the hot-hatch segment.