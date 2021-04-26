Few brands exemplify Americana like a Harley-Davidson. To celebrate this, the storied bike builder is offering a limited series of motorcycles, part of their new, annual Icons Collection.

As the company’s CEO puts it, “I am proud to introduce our new limited edition Icons Collection, a series of extraordinary adaptations of production motorcycles which look to our storied past and bright future.”

Once a year, Harley-Davidson will unleash one or two models with a single production run — and to kick the program off is this retro-classic Electra Glide Revival model limited to only 1,500 units available late April 2021 at $29,199. Only one colour scheme will be offered, and frankly, suites this touring bike just fine and inspired by the original 1969 colorway.

Inspired by the 1969 Electra Glide with its distinct batwing fairing (and made famous by Marlon Brando in the flick The Wild One) the 2021 Revival edition finds a 1,868 cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine paired to a 6-Speed Cruise Drive transmission, good for a 118 ft. lb. of torque at 3250 rpm.

Marlon Brando’s former 1969 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra Glide. Photo: Hemmings.com

Increased airflow comes courtesy of four valve cylinder heads, while dual spark plugs manage the air-fuel charge for optimal power and efficiency.

Designed for those long journeys, the Electra Glide Revival is build on the company’s rigid yet comfortable Touring frame which includes 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology and a hydraulically-controlled single knob to control the rear shock absorbers.

Add electronic cruise control, halogen headlamp and incandescent auxiliary lamps, and a tall clear windshield and a splitstream vent, the special edition Electra Glide is prepared for those long hauls.

2021 Electra Glide Revival. Photo: Harley-Davidson

Riding on nostalgic chrome steel laced wheels and wide whitewall tires, some standout features include a solo saddle with a black-and-white cover and a chrome rail, an adjustable coil spring and shock absorber paying homage to Harley’s FL models from the 1960s, and even more chrome at the front fender rails and saddlebag rails, front fender skirt, ventilator air cleaner cover, fork covers, and auxiliary lights.

These baggers always have the best motorcycle audio systems; this bike takes it to another level with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with a pair of fairing-mount speakers, colour touch screen, and advanced navigation. Hands-free operation is available with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration included.

