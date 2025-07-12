Mid-Year Moto Check-In: Our Top Picks of 2025

Just like that, the first half of 2025 is gone. These six months introduced some great motorcycles, from scramblers and motocross bikes to concepts and electric models. And everything in between, introduced by the big bike builders and small, lesser-known shops alike. Here are 24 of the best.

Suzuki GSX-8TT Motorcycle

Debut: July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 Release Date: Summer 2025

Summer 2025 Pricing: TBD; expect MSRP similar to GSX‑8T/8R (EU/US launch pricing likely this summer)

The Suzuki GSX-8TT blends retro style with modern performance. Powered by a 776cc parallel-twin engine with a 270° crank, it delivers strong low-end torque. A twin-spar steel frame and lightweight subframe keep it agile and responsive. Classic touches like a round headlight, bar-end mirrors, and vintage-inspired paint give it timeless appeal. With over 100 years of history, Suzuki brings the past forward in a bike that looks old-school but rides like today.

Richard Mille x Brough Superior RMB01

Debut: July 3, 2025 at Le Mans Classic

July 3, 2025 at Le Mans Classic Release Date: End of 2025 (in three color variants)

End of 2025 (in three color variants) Pricing: Undisclosed; available by request via authorized dealers

High-end watchmaking meets motorcycle engineering in the RMB01, a collaboration between Richard Mille and Brough Superior. Inspired by early Board Track racers, it features a stretched tank, exposed 997cc twin-cylinder engine (130 hp), and a minimalist seat. The engine doubles as a structural element, paired with a CNC aluminum frame, carbon-forged exoskeleton, and Fior-type front fork. Even the custom wheels nod to watch gear aesthetics. Hand-built in France and limited to 150 units, the RMB01 blends motorsport precision with mechanical artistry.

Zeno Emara ADV Electric Motorcycle

Debut: Announced early 2025 (Zeno press release)

Announced early 2025 (Zeno press release) Release Date: Expected late 2025

Expected late 2025 Pricing: Not confirmed; projected under USD 2,000 (base Emara starts around $1,300)

India’s Zeno brings off-road capability to its EV lineup with the new Emara ADV. Powered by a 13.4-hp motor, it hits 62 mph and offers over 60 miles of range, expandable to 120+ miles with saddlebag-style spare batteries. Built for the trails, the electric bike features 19-inch front wheels, upside-down forks, and LED lighting. Tech includes Bluetooth, onboard navigation, and USB ports. No price yet, but with the base Emara priced around $1,300, the ADV is expected to stay under $2,000.

MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Ago

Debut: Revealed June 2025

Revealed June 2025 Release Date: Q3 2025 (limited editions ship late year)

Q3 2025 (limited editions ship late year) Pricing: Approx. €52,000 (~USD 56,000) based on past limited‑edition pricing

Built to honor Giacomo Agostini’s legendary racing career, the Superveloce 1000 Ago blends Italian craftsmanship with serious performance. A 998cc four-cylinder engine delivers 208 hp, paired with Öhlins electronic suspension, Brembo brakes, and a four-exit Akrapovič exhaust. The matte red and silver livery nods to Agostini’s iconic race bikes, while a brass coin in the ignition key, made from one of his trophies, adds a personal touch. Only 83 units will be made, marking his 83rd birthday. Each bike includes a custom Dainese suit, AGV Pista GP RR helmet, and an accessory kit with passenger-ready parts.

Crated 2005 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade (SC57)

Debut: Never officially debuted; built 2005

Never officially debuted; built 2005 Release Date: N/A (factory‑crated since build)

N/A (factory‑crated since build) Pricing: Auction listing with pre‑bid estimates of USD 50–60k

A rare piece of two-wheeled history, this 2005 Honda CBR1000RR SC57 Fireblade remains factory-crated and completely untouched. Originally dealer stock, it’s never been started or ridden, and includes the original keys, mirrors, screen, and manuals — all still sealed in the box. Nice. The SC57 Fireblade featured a 172 hp 998cc engine, a cassette-style 6-speed gearbox, and tech inspired by Honda’s MotoGP program, including a 43mm inverted fork, Unit Pro-Link rear suspension, and an electronic steering damper. The underseat exhaust helped centralize mass for better balance and control. Like this bike? Well, it’s up for auction on July 20, 2025.

BMW Concept RR Motorcycle

Debut: June 5, 2025 at Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance

June 5, 2025 at Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance Release Date: Concept stage—no production schedule

Unveiled at Villa d’Este, the BMW Concept RR previews the future of high-performance Motorrad machines. Inspired by the M 1000 RR superbike, it packs a 230+ hp water-cooled inline-four, straight from the FIM WorldSBK circuit. Lightweight construction, aggressive aerodynamics, and advanced electronic systems deliver sharp cornering, high-speed stability, and minimal drag — all wrapped in a race-bred silhouette built for the next generation. This concept manages to blend concept vibes with a bike that actually looks like it rolled off the production line.

Droog x Volcon Grunt Electric Motorcycle

Debut: Early 2025 (Droog reveal)

Early 2025 (Droog reveal) Release Date: One‑of‑two builds; not for sale

We’ve featured several Droog creations here, like this badass 210-horsepower Kawasaki-Based Hyperfighter Apagón SC and another based on the Kawasaki Z1000. Here, Droog brings its signature industrial style to the Volcon Grunt Evo, adding fat 8-inch tires, streetfighter bodywork, and custom LED lighting. A 10.6 kW Gates carbon belt drive powers it to 60 mph, with dual 60V batteries offering up to 60 miles of range. Finished with carbon-fiber panels, a custom seat, and a full lighting package, it’s as functional as it is fierce. Only two were built (and one’s already spoken for).

Maeving RM1S Blackout Electric Motorbike

Debut: March 2025 launch

March 2025 launch Release Date: June 2025 (first deliveries)

June 2025 (first deliveries) Pricing: USD 10,995 (UK retail announcement)

The Maeving RM1S Blackout blends classic café racer vibes with modern EV performance. Matte carbon fiber accents, a blacked-out frame, and analog speedo keep the vintage style alive, while a brushless rear hub motor and dual batteries push it to 70 mph with up to 80 miles of range. Three ride modes — Eco, Ride, and Sport — tailor the experience, and K-Tech rear shocks plus a telescopic front fork ensure a smooth ride. A lockable 10L faux tank adds weatherproof storage and includes a USB-C port for charging on the go.

Škoda Slavia B Motorcycle Concept

Debut: April 2025 at Prague design showcase

April 2025 at Prague design showcase Release Date: Concept only—no release date

Škoda pays tribute to its roots with the Slavia B, a sleek electric concept inspired by the brand’s 1899 debut motorcycle. Designed by Romain Bucaille, it reimagines the original with a minimalist frame, an open central section where the engine once sat, and a floating Laurin & Klement logo. A vertical divide separates the modern front end from a leather tool bag–equipped rear, complete with a cantilevered seat over the wheel. It’s a bold nod to history — but for now, it’s strictly a concept.

2025 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost

Debut: Reveal in April 2025

Reveal in April 2025 Release Date: June 2025 (Icon Series rollout)

June 2025 (Icon Series rollout) Pricing: Approx. USD 22,000 (based on Icon collection MSRPs)

Harley brings back a legend with the 2025 Fat Boy Gray Ghost, celebrating 35 years since the original. Finished in silver and yellow like the 1990 model, it adds a modern twist with mirror-like PVD accents on the tank and fenders. A Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin delivers 101 hp, paired with a two-into-two exhaust that nods to the past. A five-inch analog gauge keeps the retro vibe but includes a digital display for ride modes, gear position, and lighting. Part of Harley’s Icons Motorcycle Collection, only 1,990 units will be built.

2026 BMW R 1300 RS

Debut: May 2025

May 2025 Release Date: Autumn 2025

Autumn 2025 Pricing: Expected €17,500–19,000 (~USD 19,000–21,000)

BMW builds on nearly 50 years of RS heritage with the 2026 R 1300 RS, now featuring its most powerful boxer engine yet. The 1,300cc twin produces 145 hp, backed by an all-new chassis and improved ergonomics for a perfect sport-touring balance. A new automated shift assistant offers both manual and automatic modes, while upside-down forks and the updated EVO Paralever rear suspension deliver sharper handling. Set to arrive later this year in four unique models and colorways.

2025 Indian Pursuit Elite

Debut: March 2025

March 2025 Release Date: May 2025 in U.S. (250-unit limited run)

May 2025 in U.S. (250-unit limited run) Pricing: USD 30,999 (Indian’s official MSRP)

Inspired by Indian’s 1916 PowerPlus military bikes, the 2025 Pursuit Elite combines heritage styling with top-shelf performance. Limited to 250 units, it features a tri-tone finish with Black Candy, Black Forest Candy, and hand-painted Championship Gold accents. A PowerPlus 112 V-Twin delivers 126 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque, supported by three ride modes, inverted forks, radial Brembo brakes, and precision 5-spoke wheels. Comfort and tech include heated seat and grips, a 600-watt audio system, adaptive LED lighting, and a 7″ touchscreen with Apple CarPlay.

DAB 1αX Electric Motorcycle

Debut: February 2025

February 2025 Release Date: Available now (France)

Available now (France) Pricing: €18,900 (~USD 20,500)

Built on the award-winning 1α platform, the DAB 1αX blends urban style with off-road capability. Its electric motor delivers 25.5 kW peak output with up to 93 miles of range, backed by adjustable Paioli suspension, Brembo brakes, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires on 17″ spoked wheels. Luxury touches like an upcycled Airbus carbon fender, LED lighting, and Alcantara-trimmed seat and glove box add refinement. Crafted in France’s historic Peugeot factory, the 1αX is available now.

Ducati Desmo450 MX

Debut: Announced April 2025

Announced April 2025 Release Date: Europe June 2025; U.S. July 2025

Europe June 2025; U.S. July 2025 Pricing: EUR 10,900 (~USD 11,500)

Ducati enters the dirt scene with the Desmo450 MX, its first-ever motocross bike. It’s the only bike in its class with a Desmodromic engine, built on a lightweight aluminum frame for riders of all skill levels. The Desmo450 MX also debuts the world’s first motocross traction control system, smart enough to adapt to conditions without limiting performance. Available to order now, with deliveries starting in Europe (June), the U.S. (July), and globally soon after.

Trevor DTRe Vince Electric Motorcycle

Debut: January 2025

January 2025 Release Date: May 2025

May 2025 Pricing: £8,995 (~USD 11,200)

The Trevor DTRe Vince blends scrambler styling with city-ready EV tech. Its electric motor produces 22 kW peak power, offering quick acceleration and 60+ miles of range, with a Gates belt drive for a quiet, low-maintenance ride. Weighing just 267 lbs, it features a trellis frame, steel swingarm, and custom front suspension — making it street-legal and trail-capable when needed.

BMW R 12 G/S Motorcycle

Debut: March 2025

March 2025 Release Date: Fall 2025

Fall 2025 Pricing: €14,500 (~USD 15,700)

A modern nod to the iconic R 80 G/S, the new BMW R 12 G/S blends heritage styling with real off-road capability. It’s powered by a 109 hp air/oil-cooled boxer twin, with a left-side exhaust and high-mounted silencer. A fully adjustable upside-down fork handles the 21″ front wheel, while a Paralever swingarm supports either a 17″ or 18″ rear. ABS Pro, multiple ride modes, and Dynamic Traction Control round out its adaptable, go-anywhere setup.

Bandit9 Arthur II Motorcycle

Debut: April 2025

April 2025 Release Date: Custom builds (9 units)—ships Q4 2025

Custom builds (9 units)—ships Q4 2025 Pricing: USD 24,000 (est.)

The Arthur II is a sculptural rework of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, handcrafted by Bandit9 and built around a custom parametric steel frame with smooth, organic lines. Power comes from a 650cc inline twin, paired with horizontal rear suspension and a flush pop-up fuel cap. Details include knee dents, a hand-stitched calf leather seat, and café racer tail, plus custom lights and signals. Finished in Bandit9’s signature polish, only nine examples will be made.

2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster

Debut: January 2025

January 2025 Release Date: March 2025

March 2025 Pricing: USD 9,495 (Base model MSRP)

Just like the 2022 Nightster with a fresh spin on the Sportster, the 2025 Nightster proves you don’t need to spend big for style. Finished in Billiard Gray, it pairs subtle contrast with blacked-out trim, chopped fenders, a low-slung solo seat, and cast aluminum wheels — all starting under $10,000. Powered by a 91 hp Revolution Max 975T engine, it also features LED lighting, Brembo ABS brakes, traction control, and three ride modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. For this Harley, affordable doesn’t mean stripped down.

Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Trail Bike

Debut: May 2025

May 2025 Release Date: Early 2026 (India launch)

Early 2026 (India launch) Pricing: INR 4.99 L (≈USD 6,000)

Ultraviolette follows up India’s fastest electric motorcycle with the Shockwave, a high-torque electric trail bike delivering 372.5 lb-ft to the rear wheel. It hits 75 mph, with 0–37 mph in 3.7 seconds and a range of 103 miles. Trail-ready with nubby tires, cartridge fork suspension, and a rear monoshock, it also features stacked LED headlights, a TFT display, and fast charging (20% to 80% in 30 minutes). Launching in India early 2026, with more markets to follow.

2025 Ducati XDiavel V4

Debut: April 2025

April 2025 Release Date: Summer 2025

Summer 2025 Pricing: USD 25,995 (U.S. MSRP)

The 2025 XDiavel V4 brings superbike power to the cruiser world with a 168 hp V4 Granturismo engine straight from Ducati’s MotoGP tech. We’d still take the rare Lamborghini Diavel 1260 Livery, but we digress. Launch Control, custom gearing, and a wide rear tire help it hit 0–60 mph in under 3 seconds. With Brembo brakes, three Power Modes, four Riding Modes, and a 6.9″ display with backlit controls, it’s as advanced as it is aggressive. Available this summer in Burning Red or Black Lava.

Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary

Debut: January 2025

January 2025 Release Date: Spring 2025

Spring 2025 Pricing: USD 34,200–39,200 (depending on trim/model)

Celebrating 50 years of the iconic Gold Wing, Honda is releasing three special Tour editions for 2025. Each features an 1833cc flat-six engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or DCT automatic, plus a double-wishbone front suspension and Pro Arm rear. Available in Tour, Tour DCT, and Tour Airbag DCT trims, all models support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and come in Bordeaux Red Metallic or Eternal Gold. Each bike includes a coffee table book and a 1:12 scale model showcasing both the 1975 original and 2025 edition.

Ichiban Godzilla Electric Motorcycle

Debut: February 2025 (pre‑order launch)

February 2025 (pre‑order launch) Release Date: Late 2025 production begins

Late 2025 production begins Pricing: USD 24,995 (pre‑order MSRP)

Blending Japanese Kanso minimalism with Akira-inspired design, the Ichiban Godzilla is sleek, futuristic, and built for serious performance. Its dual 45 kW motors launch it from 0–60 mph in 3.5 seconds, with Godzilla Mode unleashing a 10-second torque boost for max power. With ABS, traction control, 155 miles of range, and 30-minute fast charging, it’s as capable as it looks. Already drawing 2,000+ pre-orders, this retro-futurist electric bike from Ichiban is headed for production.

2025 Indian Sport Chief RT

Debut: May 2025

May 2025 Release Date: June 2025

June 2025 Pricing: USD 19,999 (MSRP with full touring gear)

This one gives us throwback 1940 Sport Scout vibes. Today, Indian expands the Sport Chief’s custom-cruiser appeal with the new RT model, adding comfort and practicality. A two-up seat, passenger pegs, and 37 liters of lockable storage make it road-trip ready. The fairing, bars, and TFT screen remain, now joined by a 90-watt PowerBand Audio speaker with Bluetooth. The Sport Chief RT is available now.

Avvenire Combat 3-in-1 E-Bike

Debut: December 2024

December 2024 Release Date: February 2025

February 2025 Pricing: USD 12,995 (with early‑backer discount)

Technically, unveiled in late 2024, we still had to add this to the list. The Avvenire Combat is a modular electric motorcycle that transforms into a street bike, dirt bike, or snow bike in under an hour. It features a 5kW motor, 37 mph top speed, and 43 miles of range from a 4.8kWh battery. Weighing 242 lbs with a 286-lb payload, it’s built for versatility — mix and match components like the rear track and fat off-road front tire. Preorders from the Canadian company are open now with a $2,000 discount for full payment, shipping by February.