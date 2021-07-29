McLaren’s Most Powerful Convertible Arrives with New 765LT Spider

How does McLaren followup on the 765LT ‘Longtail’ coupe revealed last year? With a drop-top version, of course. The Brit’s most powerful convertible to date, the 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider rounds out the LT series with a brawny yet sleek duo, surpassing the McLaren 720S with lighter and quicker specs.

Under the 2022 765LT Spider’s hood

Powering the new convertible supercar is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 good for 755-hp at 7,500rpm and 590 lb. ft. or torque at 5,500rpm. Expect a 0-60mph sprint in 2.7 seconds (or 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds).

The mil is paired to a very quick shifting transmission, according to McLaren, offering 15% quicker in-gear acceleration than 720S. 10-spoke, ultralight forged alloy rims come standard, wrapped in Pirelli’s P Zero Trofeo R tires.

If the older yet equally stellar 641-hp McLaren 650s Spider is more your thing, check out our review from 2015 here.

2022 765LT Spider. Photo: McLaren

Shedding some major weight (no A/C or music for you)

These quick specs come courtesy of major weight savings. The 765LT Spider is 80kg lighter than 720S Spider, 49kg heavier than its 765LT coupe sibling, and overall offers the convertible segment’s leading power-to-weight ratio of 590-hp per-tonne at lightest dry weight.

- Advertisement -

End of the day, McLaren took extra measures to achieve a lightweight convertible — from high-performance lightweight materials like advanced carbon fibre technologies used for body components, to a titanium exhaust system shedding 40% weight compared to the steel exhaust setup.

Plus, don’t expect air-conditioning and an audio system as standard. Why? Because that stuff is heavy, but McLaren will include both features at no extra cost if specified.

2022 765LT Spider. Photo: McLaren

Enhanced Aerodynamics

The Spider’s aerodynamic downforce is 25% more than 720S Spider, and expect all the carbon goods from the 765LT coupe in this version: front splitter and front floor, side skirts, front and rear bumper and rear diffuser.

Inside the cockpit, it’s all about the carbon fibre: racing seats, centre tunnel, exposed carbon fibre floor. Paired to weight-saving Alcantara throughout the cabin.

Price and release date

Like the coupe and individually numbered, the 765LT Spider hits the market in limited numbers this fall 2021; 765 units, to be exact. No shocker, but the coupe is ‘sold-out’ so expect the convertible to follow suit.

Pricing will depend on the market, but the 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider rings in at £310,500 in the UK. That’s about $433,800 in the US.

Here’s a quick look at the 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Specs:

- Advertisement -

Performance:

Engine configuration M840T engine, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 3994cc Drivetrain layout Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD Power PS (bhp/kW) @ rpm 765 PS (755/563) @ 7,500rpm Torque Nm (lb ft) @ rpm 800 (590) @ 5,500rpm Transmission 7-Speed SSG. Comfort, Sport and Track modes

2022 765LT Spider. Photo: McLaren Performance numbers: 0-97km/h (0-60mph) 2.7 seconds 0-100km/h (0-62mph) 2.8 seconds 0-200km/h (0-124mph) 7.2 seconds 0-300km/h (0-186mph) 19.3 seconds 0-400m / ¼ mile 10.0 seconds Maximum speed 330km/h (205mph) 200-0km/h (124mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 108 (354) 100-0km/h (62mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 29.5 (96.8)

Footwork:

Suspension Independent adaptive dampers, dual aluminium wishbones, Proactive Chassis Control II (PCC II). Comfort, Sport and Track modes Brakes Carbon Ceramic Discs (F: 390mm R: 380mm) with forged aluminium brake calipers (6-piston front Monobloc; 4-piston rear) Wheels (inches) Front: 9J x 19; Rear: 11J x 20 Tires Pirelli P-ZERO Trofeo R tires [Front: 245/35/R19 93Y (XL), Rear: 305/30/R20 103Y (XL)]

Interior and exterior McLaren 765LT Spider pictures