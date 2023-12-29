2024 McLaren GTS: A ‘Practical’ 626 Horsepower Grocery Getter?

Supercars putting down well over 600 horsepower, sprinting 0-60 in 3 seconds, and hitting top speeds of over 200mph aren’t expected to be practical, or even comfortable, for that matter. They’re entirely unreasonable (and useless, let’s be honest) for daily driving; they are more about evoking visceral emotions than hauling groceries home for the weekend.

2024 McLaren GTS

But McLaren didn’t get that memo, promoting their latest machine offering practicality coupled with power and performance. In all fairness, the storied British automaker isn’t exactly dubbing the McLaren GTS as a ‘daily driver’ with SUV-like cargo capacity, but rather an adequate high-performance sports car for “when you want to relax on a longer journey or with luggage for a weekend away” as McLaren puts it. Park this thing in our garage and we won’t complain either way.

More power than the outgoing McLaren GT

2024 McLaren GTS

The GTS replaces the GT in its prestigious lineup, showcasing a fusion of supercar driving dynamics and everyday comfort. Built on McLaren’s carbon fibre monocoque chassis and lightweight engineering ethos, the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine now packs 626 horsepower, a 15 horsepower boost over its predecessor. Weighing just 1,520kg, the GTS boasts a remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 418PS-per-tonne, outclassing the GT. Accelerating from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and 0-200km/h in 8.9 seconds, dropping Jimmy off at soccer practice shouldn’t be an issue.

2024 McLaren GTS

The roof panel and rear upper structure, crafted from recycled carbon fibre, contribute to its low weight and center of gravity. The GTS features intelligent adaptive suspension, carbon ceramic brakes, and precise steering for unparalleled driving enjoyment. The exterior exudes assertiveness, with gloss black components and new personalization options. Interior upgrades include Softgrain Aniline Leather seats and a quicker vehicle-lift system. Available for order now, the McLaren GTS promises delivery in 2024, embodying the brand’s commitment to performance, innovation, and personalized luxury.

Key specs:

Engine : M840TE engine, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 3,994cc

: M840TE engine, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 3,994cc Transmission :

: Power : 626 horsepower

: 626 horsepower Torque : 465 lb. ft @ 5,500-6,500rpm

: 465 lb. ft @ 5,500-6,500rpm Drivetrain : Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD

: Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD Wheels : Front – 8J x 20; Rear – 10.5J x 21

: Front – 8J x 20; Rear – 10.5J x 21 0-60mph : 3.1 seconds

: 3.1 seconds Top Speed: 203mph (326km/h)