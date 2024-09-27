Honda is bringing back the Dax 125 to the U.S. for the 2025 model year, after its initial launch in Europe in 2023. The Dax pays tribute to the iconic 1969 Trail 70 (CT70), a beloved mini bike that was a favourite amoung U.S. riders in the 1970s.

It joins Honda’s miniMOTO lineup, alongside popular models like the Grom, Monkey, Super Cub, Trail125, and Navi. Despite their compact size, these bikes are packed with charm and have won over both young riders and seasoned enthusiasts.

Old-School Flair with Modern Performance



















Engine : 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC

: 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC Horsepower : 8.8 hp @ 7,000 rpm

: 8.8 hp @ 7,000 rpm Torque : 8.1 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm

: 8.1 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm Transmission : 4-speed manual

: 4-speed manual Curb Weight : 236 lbs

: 236 lbs Tires: 120/70-12 (front), 130/70-12 (rear)

The new Dax 125 is propelled by a 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 8.8 horsepower and 8.1 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 4-speed manual transmission and Honda’s fuel injection system, the Dax promises smooth power delivery and excellent fuel efficiency, making it perfect for both casual city riding and light off-road adventures. The lightweight design and compact size contribute to its easy handling and playful performance, staying true to Honda’s miniMOTO spirit.

2025 Honda Dax 125

Honda Motorcycles did a great job balancing retro styling with modern performance. The bike stays true to the original 1969 CT70 design, featuring the iconic T-bone frame, which was one of the most recognizable aspects of the old Trail 70. The Dax’s compact and playful design makes it perfect for casual riding around town or even off the beaten path.

Some standout features include:

Nostalgic design : Chunky tires and folding handlebar that made the original Trail 70 a popular sight at campgrounds and motorhome trips.

: Chunky tires and folding handlebar that made the original Trail 70 a popular sight at campgrounds and motorhome trips. Modern upgrades : While it looks old-school, the Dax comes equipped with 21st-century performance and technology. The chassis, engine, and ergonomics are all designed for improved reliability and handling.

: While it looks old-school, the Dax comes equipped with 21st-century performance and technology. The chassis, engine, and ergonomics are all designed for improved reliability and handling. Colour options: Available in Pearl Glittering Blue and Pearl Gray.

The 2025 Honda Dax 125 honors the classic CT70 with modern updates, making it a nostalgic yet reliable ride for both seasoned fans and new riders. Priced at $4,199, it’s an affordable, nostalgic ride for both older and newer riders. Available in the U.S. starting in October.