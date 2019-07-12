Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
  • Tire Guide
Tire News

Scorpion Verde Plus II updates Pirelli’s SUV all-season tire range

Tire News Scorpion Verde Plus II updates Pirelli’s SUV all-season tire range

Successor to the Scorpion Verde Plus launched 5 years ago

by Car Guide Editor
Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

Pirelli’s all-season tire range for sport utilities and crossovers grows with the new Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II. In 2014, the premium tire brand launched the Verde All Season Plus, with the new updated Plus II promising to offer improved wet and dry handling and wet braking while sharing the same comfort, noise and winter performance as it predecessor.

The company states the improved performance of the new Scorpion Verde Plus II, which is produced in either Brazil or Mexico, is attributed to a new tread compound and an optimized footprint.

Designed for SUV/CUV owners planning on long-distance driving, the updated tire is developed specifically for the North American market taking into consideration the drivers, vehicles and highway characteristics.

The outgoing Plus focused on fuel-saving rubber compound, helping drivers saving some money at the pump; the new Plus II is not different, offering an enhanced eco-friendly product — the term ‘verde’ means green, after all.

Sizes for this updated Pirelli all-season model include 32 sizes with an addition 8 more sizes coming this September, and covered by a 65,000-mile / 105,000 km limited tread wear warranty.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Car Guide Editor
Previous article2020 Kia Telluride Review
Next article2019 Honda Insight Hybrid Touring Review

UP NEXT

Tire News

Michelin’s new airless tires could be on all GM passenger vehicles by 2024

Car Guide Editor -
Michelin and GM jointly introduce the MICHELIN Uptis Prototype tire, which may be on all GM passenger vehicles by 2024, with testing on Bolt EVs this year.
Read more
Tire News

New mud terrain tires for sport utilities & small trucks hits the market

Car Guide Editor -
Designed for light trucks, crossovers, and sport trucks, Sailun's latest tire is built for on and off road performance in both wet and dry conditions.
Read more
Tire News

Sailun launches new all-season touring tire

Car Guide Editor -
Sailun adds an all-new, all-season touring tire for SUV, crossover & sedan shoppers looking for an affordable yet advanced product for year round driving.
Read more
Tire News

Cooper Tire Debuts New Discoverer AT3 Lineup at 2018 SEMA Show

Car Guide Editor -
The new AT3 lineup from Cooper Tire targets 3 groups of SUV & trucks owners with the Discoverer AT34S, Discoverer AT3LT, and Discoverer AT3XLT off-roaders.
Read more
Tire News

Sailun Expands High-Performance Lineup with New Atrezzo R01 Tires

Gear Editor -
The ultra high-performance tire segment just got a new addition with the Sailun Atrezzo R01, with plans for a run-flat version in the works.
Read more
Man Cave Ideas

Pirelli P Zero Sound Speaker

Gear Editor -
Tires aren't sexy unless it's a half scale F1 racing tire used for wind tunnel testing turned hi-fi Bluetooth speaker playing sweet music.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
Pirelli P Zero Sound Speaker

Pirelli P Zero Sound Speaker

michelin uptis airless tire

Michelin’s new airless tires could be on all GM passenger vehicles...

cooper tire discoverer at3 lineup

Cooper Tire Debuts New Discoverer AT3 Lineup at 2018 SEMA Show