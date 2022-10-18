5 Best Winter Tires for Canadians on a Budget

Editor’s Note: in compiling this list of the best, we did our best choosing brands & models based on our own tire experience, reviews, research, and opinions.

The value of winter tires is underlined in studies like the 2021 Canadian Consumer Winter Tire Survey, which reveals that their use rose the previous winter to 69% in areas where not mandated. Across Canada, 79% of motorists surveyed said that winter tires had saved them from loss of control or a collision.

Cost is one of the biggest barriers to winter tire adoption, so here we look at some of the best value-priced options in the market. Remember though, that the reduced wear for your all-seasons from switching to winter tires will help offset the purchase cost of that second set – and that avoiding an accident by being on the right tires is not only a safety benefit, but a financial one, too. And not all winter tires need to break the bank – buying affordable winter tires better (and safer) than buying a used set.

Now, let’s get on with our list of top budget winter tires with the best performance and overall value:

We end this list with a quick guide to buying winter tires the right way.

5. General Altimax Arctic 12 (car) / Grabber Arctic (truck)

Takeaway: Solid test results and Continental tech for these General products.

General Altimax Arctic 12 Top Features: Competitive pricing 72-month treadwear warranty Excellent distribution and availability

General Tire is another of the Continental brands, offering the technology and reassurance of a leading tire maker without the high-end price tag. Its products are widely available from online retailers like Tire Rack and traditional stores such as Canadian Tire.

For passenger cars and SUVs, the Altimax Arctic 12 has sophisticated looks thanks to its V-shaped, grooved directional tread, which is designed to deliver even wear and extended tread life. Raised ridges in the grooves are intended to increase grip in deep snow when cornering, accelerating and braking. Note that the Altimax Arctic 12 was a Ford-approved winter fitment on the Escape PHEV that we recently tested.

Like the Arctic 12, the Grabber Arctic for light trucks and large SUVs scored well in Consumer Reports testing. With durability in mind, this studdable tire features a robust, cut-and-chip-resistant compound and high-strength belts. Both it and the Altimax Arctic 12 offer the peace of mind of a 72-month treadwear warranty.

4. Cooper Discoverer True North / Snow Claw

Takeaway: New-generation winter tires for everything from small cars to pickup trucks.

Cooper Discoverer True North Top Features: Durable tires for urban and highway use Excellent scores in Consumer Reports testing Top-level truck braking performance

Cooper strives to make tires that outperform its status as a mid-range brand. Here we’ve selected two of its Discoverer winter products, the True North (for cars, minivans and smaller SUVs) and Snow Claw (for light trucks). Both are aimed at city driving and highway commutes.

The True North features Cooper’s patented ‘Snow-Groove Technology’. These angled, scalloped sipes are designed to trap snow in the surface of the tire for greater traction, handling and stopping power. Meanwhile the compound has been built to stay flexible even in extreme cold, reducing the need for studs. Both features helped the True North to #1 in Consumer Reports’ winter tire rankings.

The studdable Snow Claw was launched last winter as a complement to the True North. The SUV and pickup tire was snow-tested in four countries across three continents, and also boasts the Snow-Groove tech. Cooper claims it has top-level braking performance on snow and ice.

3. Nokian Nordman 7 / 7 SUV

Takeaway: Hakkapeliitta technology without the premium price.

Nokian Nordman 7 Top Features: Proven technology from a winter tire specialist State-of-the-art studs for grip on ice Innovative air dampers for a quieter ride

If you spend a lot of time driving on ice then you’ll be best served by a studded winter tire. We suggest another Scandinavian entry to our list, the Nordman 7 from Finnish winter tire specialist, Nokian. Available for passenger cars or SUVs, it employs technologies from previous generations of Nokian’s flagship Hakkapeliitta products but at a lower price.

Road noise can be a concern with all winter tires but especially so with studded products. Nokian’s Air Claw Technology combines drop-shaped air dampers on the front edges of the tread blocks with an anchor stud. The result is claimed to be reliable winter grip but with good stud durability, lower rolling resistance, less tire-road noise and reduced road wear. In the SUV variant of the tire, there’s also the ‘Bear Claw’, which keeps the stud upright by optimally tensioning the tread block during braking.

The Nordman 7 has been on the market since 2017. Its replacement, the Nordman 8, has just been launched in Europe but was not on sale in North America at the time of writing.

2. Gislaved Nord Frost 200 / 200 SUV

Takeaway: Canada-only Scandinavian winter tire offers Continental quality for less money.

Gislaved Nord Frost 200 Top Features: Premium features at a non-premium price Studded and non-studded options Good size coverage

The Gislaved brand might not be familiar to every reader, but this Swedish company has been making winter tires for more than 100 years. Nowadays it’s part of Continental, one of the world’s largest tire makers, so it has access to all the great technology within that group. In fact, the Eco Tri-Star stud technology that’s an option on the Nord Frost 200 is also used in the high-end Continental IceContact XTRM winter tire that we reviewed here at TractionLife in 2020.

The studdable Nord Frost 200 generates grip on snow and ice with a combination of two different types of sipe (the small grooves in the tread of winter tires): 3D stepped sipes on the inside and 3D sinusoidal sipes on the outside. The combination is also said to improve wear performance, which is a common concern in low-cost winter tires. Meanwhile Gislaved notes an asymmetric pattern that combines an adjusted outer shoulder for better handling performance with a V-shaped inner area for better aquaplaning resistance and water flow.

The Gislaved Nord Frost 200 is available in Canada exclusively at OK Tire. Overall, it’s a great option for only a small premium over an entry-level, unbranded tire.

1. Sailun IceBlazer WST1 (car) / WST2 (truck & SUV)

Takeaway: Good cold-weather performance for buyers on a budget.

Sailun IceBlazer WST1 Top Features: Cold-weather performance at a budget price Directional tread pattern with aggressive sipes for grip on snow and ice Excellent size coverage

Sailun is quickly establishing a track record of providing some of the best tires at affordable prices. The IceBlazer WST1 is a studdable winter tire that comes in more than 60 sizes. It’s the company’s biggest-selling winter product, with more than a million customers in Canada alone. The complementary WST 2 covers larger truck and SUV applications.

A specially formulated, silica-reinforced compound is designed keep the rubber flexible for maximum grip in extreme cold temperatures. In a comparison test for Finnish publication Tuulilasi the WST1 performed particularly well in snow braking and in wet conditions.

Sailun is part of Mesnac, one of the world’s leading tire technology companies. It has also invested in cutting-edge tire materials and environmental technology, including in the upcoming EcoPoint3 technology, which should eventually find its way into Sailun’s winter products as well.

Guide to buying winter tires the right way

Research is key when buying budget winter tires

There are countless winter tire options, so try to do some research before you buy. Bear in mind that not all tires will be available in the right size for your vehicle, nor necessarily from every retailer, so try to have a Plan B beyond your first choice.

Before you begin, think about the type of winter driving you do – urban, rural, snow, ice, extreme cold, etc – and look for tires that suit the application. Some tires are better in slush or wet snow, others in extreme cold or on icy surfaces, for example.

Impartial tests such as those conducted by Consumer Reports are a great source of information, as are tire dealers, and look for recommendations from friends or colleagues who drive in similar conditions. Good luck with the search and be safe out there!

Look for certified winter tires with the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake

Most cars, trucks and SUVs sold in North America come with all-season tires that are designed to keep you moving in most conditions. Many are designated M+S (mud + snow) but will not perform at their best in temperatures below 7°C/45°F.

For regions of the US and Canada that experience these low temperatures for more than a few weeks a year, certified winter tires, which carry the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) mark, are well worth the expense. In some territories, they’re mandatory.