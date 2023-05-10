Weekend Essentials #3: New Gear You Need

The latest in new gear and style for those paving their own way. We make zero commissions here – just discovering cool stuff we know you’ll like. Every other Wednesday (just in time for the weekend).

Porsche 911 Speaker 2.0

Porsche Design has been ripping exhaust pipes off 911s and turning them into stylish audio players for some time now. Like the Porsche 911 GT3 Bluetooth Speaker. Now, although not the initial iteration from Porsche Design that takes inspiration from the tailpipes of the 911, the 911 Speaker 2.0 distinguishes itself by being the first portable version. With a design that emulates the tailpipe trim of the 911 GT3 (992), this speaker boasts a commanding 60 watts of power, along with Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm aptX HD, and NFC support for added convenience. Additionally, the integrated battery can play music for up to 16 hours, and it can be linked with other Porsche speakers to create a more immersive sound experience. To ensure its safety during transit, the speaker comes with a Porsche-branded case.

Price: $650 US

Kootenay Titanium Carabiner Clip

A good multi-tool and carabiner clip these days needs to be both versatile and stylish. Sure, it’s all about function, but when if it’s something you’re carrying around, it should look good too. The Kootenay Titanium Carabiner Clip is just that: versatile. It can be used to clip your keys or other small items to your backpack or belt loop, and it can also be used to hang up a hammock or other gear when you’re out camping. The carabiner clip is lightweight and compact, so it’s easy to carry with you wherever you go. It’s designed to be super easy to use with a spring-loaded gate that makes it simple to open and close, and it can be operated with just one hand. Made from high-quality titanium, it’s definitely super strong and durable. Plus, the sleek and stylish design makes it look good no matter where you take it.

Price: $53 US

Omega Speedmaster Super Racing watch

First released in 2017, the Omega Speedmaster Super Racing is a seriously bold yet stylish watch that’s perfect for car enthusiasts and racing fans alike. It’s a limited edition timepiece with a design that’s both super sporty and high-tech, and is powered by the Omega 9900 Co-Axial Master Chronometer, which Omega fans already know, is an impressive piece of engineering; it’s accurate, reliable, and can be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback. The dial is black and gray with bright orange accents, which gives it a real racecar vibe. The case is made of stainless steel and the strap is made of perforated leather, which further adds to the racing aesthetic. It’s definitely a statement piece, but like pretty much every Omega, it’s also a high-quality timepiece that’s built to last.

Price: $11,000 US