Weekend Essentials #4: Gear of the Week

Pelican Air Carry-On Case

When it comes to protecting your gear and hitting the road, Pelican is usually the clear choice, going strong for over 40 years now. The 1535 Air Carry-On Case — part of the Pelican Air series — is both tough and light, and perfect for for air travel as a maximum airline carry on size. Built in the US, it’s 40-percent lighter, withstands dust and water, and will keep you gear protected as one of the top crushproof cases on the market. Fold down the handle for easy towing, take advantage of the business card holder, and lock it up with stainless steel padlock protectors.

Price: $288.95

Garbage Jacket

Live stainable and look good while doing it. The Garbage Jacket from Vollebak not only looks stylish and clean, it’s made from recycled materials — and we mean recycled materials. The zippers and cuffs are made from old plastic bottles, while the whole jacket is comprised of old firefighter suits. Throw plant waste and recycled brass into the mix. So yes, this soft, lined, and streamlined jacket is fire resistant, according to the company. Pair it with the Garbage Sweater or Garbage T Shirt Granite Edition.

Price: $875

Marshall Middleton Portable Speaker

Sporting a respectable 20 hours of portable playtime, a durable and tough design, and optimized for loud sound, this might be the last and only speaker on-the-go you’ll end up buying. It blares impressive sound thanks a distinct form of multi-directional stereo sound from we’ve come to love and enjoy from Marshall, while providing rugged IP67 dust- and water-resistant build quality for those dirty festivals and isolated camping trips. Take it to the next level with more Middletons, connecting them together to amplify the sound, and the experience. Buying a new one? Read our guide – Road Trip Gear: 5 Things Your Outdoor Portable Speaker Needs to Include

Price: $299.99