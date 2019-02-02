Designed for “Adventure-Seekers” New 2019 Honda Passport Pricing Released

By
News Editor
-
Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

Honda appears to be completely rebranding their 2019 Passport as a more “adventure-ready” family hauler when it arrives at dealerships February 4 in the U.S., and March 15 in Canada.

Slotted between the smaller, best-selling CR-V and larger Pilot, the 3rd-generation 2019 Passport adds more off-road capabilities, ample interior cabin space (most in its class), a 280-hp 3.5L i-VTEC V6 as standard paired to AWD, and 5,000 pounds of towing capacity for those hauling their toys around.

Americans will a 2WD option while Canadians are offered 3 trims levels all with all-wheel drive.

2019 Honda Passport rear

Sure, the Japanese mid-size SUV certainly looks more rugged and stylish than its predecessor, but Honda’s agenda that the new Passport is “Designed for adventure-seekers who want the exceptional on- and off-road capability” might be a stretch — even with the i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system.

But hey, it’s got a cool roof rack, so Honda is on to something.

2019 Honda Passport US Pricing & Release Date

When the new Passport hits dealerships in months time, expect to pay $31,990 MSRP for the entry-level Passport Sport 2WD. Tack on$ 1,045 destination and handling.

Jump up 6 trim levels, the highest model Passport Elite AWD will sell for $43,680, excluding fees.

All trims get the same 9-speed automatic transmission.

Here’s full 2019 US Pricing and trims (excluding $1,045 Destination Charge)

  • Passport Sport (2WD) – $31,990
  • Passport Sport (AWD) – $33,890
  • Passport EX-L (2WD) – $36,410
  • Passport EX-L (AWD) – $38,310
  • Passport Touring (2WD) – $39,280
  • Passport Touring (AWD) – $41,180
  • Passport Elite (AWD) – $43,680

2019 Honda Passport Canadian Pricing & Release Date

Up North, dealerships will receive the new SUV mid-March in three trims, as follows (Canadian dollars):

  • Passport Sport (AWD) – $41,990
  • Passport EX-L (AWD) – $45,590
  • Passport Touring (AWD) – $48,990
Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

UP NEXTMORE FROM AUTHOR