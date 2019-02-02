Designed for “Adventure-Seekers” New 2019 Honda Passport Pricing Released

Honda appears to be completely rebranding their 2019 Passport as a more “adventure-ready” family hauler when it arrives at dealerships February 4 in the U.S., and March 15 in Canada.

Slotted between the smaller, best-selling CR-V and larger Pilot, the 3rd-generation 2019 Passport adds more off-road capabilities, ample interior cabin space (most in its class), a 280-hp 3.5L i-VTEC V6 as standard paired to AWD, and 5,000 pounds of towing capacity for those hauling their toys around.

Americans will a 2WD option while Canadians are offered 3 trims levels all with all-wheel drive.

Sure, the Japanese mid-size SUV certainly looks more rugged and stylish than its predecessor, but Honda’s agenda that the new Passport is “Designed for adventure-seekers who want the exceptional on- and off-road capability” might be a stretch — even with the i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system.

But hey, it’s got a cool roof rack, so Honda is on to something.

2019 Honda Passport US Pricing & Release Date

When the new Passport hits dealerships in months time, expect to pay $31,990 MSRP for the entry-level Passport Sport 2WD. Tack on$ 1,045 destination and handling.

Jump up 6 trim levels, the highest model Passport Elite AWD will sell for $43,680, excluding fees.

All trims get the same 9-speed automatic transmission.

Here’s full 2019 US Pricing and trims (excluding $1,045 Destination Charge)

Passport Sport (2WD) – $31,990

Passport Sport (AWD) – $33,890

Passport EX-L (2WD) – $36,410

Passport EX-L (AWD) – $38,310

Passport Touring (2WD) – $39,280

Passport Touring (AWD) – $41,180

Passport Elite (AWD) – $43,680

2019 Honda Passport Canadian Pricing & Release Date

Up North, dealerships will receive the new SUV mid-March in three trims, as follows (Canadian dollars):